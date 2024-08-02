African Serval On The Loose In South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Chester and Chester County, South Carolina released urgent public safety alerts on Thursday (August 1, 2024) concerning an African Serval reported loose in the area.

On Wednesday (July 31, 2024), Chester County’s animal control office was dispatched to a house fire at 147 E. Lacey Street, a property belonging to Gerald Grubbs.

Grubbs is also the owner of an African Serval, a breed of wild cat indigenous to central and south Africa. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), an African Serval is not a domesticated animal and poses a significant risk due to its potential aggression and strength. SCDNR also confirmed that it is illegal to own or transport an African Serval without a proper license in South Carolina.

African Servals stand as tall as two feet and can weigh up to forty pounds. They feast on rodents, birds, rabbits and reptiles, and are adept at stalking their prey – including remaining motionless for extended periods of time before leaping as high as ten feet in the air to pounce on their intended meal.

Previously, SCDNR issued a “shoot on sight” order – which has since been rescinded – but currently advised that local law enforcement should give the owner four hours to locate the Serval. If the animal is not found within that timeframe, law enforcement is authorized to take necessary measures – including the use of lethal force.

In the release posted to the City of Chester’s Facebook, that two deceased domestic cats were found at the scene – but the “Serval has not been located as of the latest update.”

To view the full release, click on the notice below …

The City of Chester is working closely with Chester County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SCDNR to manage this situation. In the meantime, the city issued the following guidance to citizens.

Stay Alert: Be vigilant and report any sightings of the Serval immediately to local authorities.

Avoid Contact: Do not approach or attempt to capture the Serval. It is a wild animal and could be dangerous.

Secure Pets and Children: Keep pets indoors and supervise children at all times.

It’s been a wild year for wildlife in South Carolina. Earlier this year, the city of Walterboro was thrown into a tizzy when a missing macaque was shot and killed after running wild throughout the town for nearly a week.

Anyone with concerns – or anyone looking to report sightings of the African Serval – is requested to contact the Chester Police Department (CPD). Stay with FITSNews as we provide our audience with any pertinent updates related to this developing story …

