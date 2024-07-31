South Carolina K-9 Found Dead In Handler’s Car

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Dorchester County, South Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a K-9 officer who was reportedly found deceased in its handler’s car last weekend.

Very few details regarding the death of the K-9 are available so far… including the name of the deceased K9 and its handler.

Dorchester lieutenant Rick Carson would confirm only that the K-9 officer was at least five years old, worked with the agency and that its “untimely death” occurred on Sunday, July 28, 2024. A necropsy – i.e. an autopsy for a canine – has been ordered and an investigation is underway.

The necropsy will be conducted in Columbia, S.C. this week.

“It was our agency and no other statements will be made until the investigation is completed and the necropsy results have been received,” Carson said.

***

A Dorchester County K9 officer in training. (Dorchester County)

Local television station WCSC TV-5 (CBS – Charleston, S.C.) is reporting that the K-9 was found dead in his handler’s car.

According to the DCSO website, the sheriff’s office has eleven certified K-9 officers that “assist with ensuring the safety of the citizens of Dorchester County.”

Dorchester’s K-9 unit “performs vehicle, residential, or area sweeps for narcotics and are used for ‘in-progress calls’ to assist with tracking and locating possible suspects,” according to the site.

“All K-9 officers maintain a high-level of proficiency and skills necessary to maintain their certification, they continue to attend various training classes and also train together as a unit, once a week,” the site continued. “This prepares the canine officer and officer handler for the many situations in which the dogs’ abilities and keen senses are needed to better serve their fellow officers and citizens in the community.”

FITSNews will continue to monitor this situation – and bring you the results of the investigation as soon as they become available.

BANNER VIA: DORCHESTER COUNTY

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters’. Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

