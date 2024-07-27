Crime, Corruption, Anarchy And More – Week In Review 7/27/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After last week’s on location filming in the South Carolina Lowcountry, we returned to the FITSNews studios for this week’s edition of the Week in Review – which was produced by our own Andy Fancher.

In this edition, I joined our research director Jenn Wood to cover a number of bases – including the latest developments in the Mica Miller saga, Alex Murdaugh‘s bid for a new murder trial, scandal-scarred former S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price and S.C. Senate judiciary chairman (for now) Luke Rankin.

I also had the privilege of introducing our audience to the newest member of our team, Erin Parrott, who has been covering sports and breaking news for us this summer (and doing an amazing job).

In addition to producing this week’s show, Andy interviewed Kershaw County, S.C. anarchist Jeff Mattox – who is in the middle of a most unconventional campaign for local office.

Finally, I sat down with Melissa Taylor – the chief nursing officer at Lexington Medical Center, an award-winning Midlands-area hospital. Melissa and I discussed the nationwide nursing shortage – including an innovative partnership her hospital has initiated with the University of South Carolina nursing school to help hospitals across the state bridge this critical gap in the coming years.

Look for much more on this partnership in the coming weeks!

Thanks once again to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable – please consider subscribing today!

