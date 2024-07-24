Lowcountry Sheriff’s Office Investigating Two Shootings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating two shootings which occurred late Tuesday and early Wednesday, respectively.

According to an advisory issued by the law enforcement agency, at approximately around 9:20 p.m. EDT last night (Tuesday, July 23, 2024), the county’s emergency dispatch office was notified of shots fired in the area of County Shed Road and Jennings Road in Burton, S.C.

“While deputies were responding to the area, they were advised victims suffering from gunshot wounds were arriving at Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” the advisory noted. “It was later learned that a vehicle traveling in the area near the intersection of County Shed Road and Jennings Road was shot multiple times by another unidentified vehicle.”

According to BCSO, four occupants of the vehicle were injured and one residence was also struck – however, no injuries were reported from within the home that was hit.

BCSO deputies are also investigating another shooting that occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. EDT this morning (Wednesday, July 24, 2024). According to the agency, an “occupied residence located on No Man Land Road on Saint Helena was struck multiple times by an unidentified shooter.”

No injuries were reported in connection with the second shooting.

BCSO’s advisory stated it was “unknown at this time” whether the two shootings are related. The agency asked anyone with information on either shooting to please contact Investigator Petrone at 843-255-3440. They can also submit tips online at BCSO.NET or contact the agency’s non-emergency number at 843-524-2777.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available. Stay with FITSNews for updates …

