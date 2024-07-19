Donald Trump: Goodbye Convention, Hello Election

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It was long. It was rambling. It didn’t contain anything he hadn’t said many times before.

But Republicans loved every minute of it … and they departed their quadrennial meeting hall more galvanized than ever to take on a badly divided Democratic party in a little more than 100 days.

Once and perhaps future president Donald Trump wrapped up a tightly scripted, carefully choreographed, four-day love fest known as the Republican National Convention late Thursday night. It was his third consecutive presidential nomination acceptance speech, and the clock was pushing midnight eastern by the time he finally said “to conclude …” thus wrapping up a 93-minute talkathon, the longest such speech in TV history.

To watch the full fourth day of the convention (including Trump’s speech), click here.

Trump started strong by getting down to the thing most Americans wanted to hear about most of all: Last Saturday’s shocking attempt to take his life. It was the first time he had publicly spoken about it at length, and at times, his account was gripping.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” he said, standing before a backdrop of the White House as thousands of convention delegates and alternates hung on every word. (“Yes, you are! Yes, you are!” the crowd chanted.) “There was blood pouring everywhere. Yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side.”

***

Trump’s tone in that section of the speech was more subdued than usual. Gone was the bombast that has become his trademark. In its place was a softer side, the words of someone who realized how very closely he came to not seeing that night – or another night on earth.

There was also a touching moment when the firefighter’s jacket and helmet of Corey Comperatore, the retired fire chief who was killed at the rally, was brought onstage.

Trump tried to struck a conciliatory tone at first. “I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said.

He also made a point of saying he would only mention the name of his presumed opponent, Joe Biden, just once.

And then, after the strong start, Trump morphed back into “rally candidate.” He ad-libbed, spoke off the cuff and meandered from one topic to another in his usual style that’s more appropriate for a state fairground gathering than a formal address.

Where is he going with this, many wondered?

***

Former president Donald Trump addresses the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2022. (Team Trump)

But just when it appeared there was no end in sight – and Trump might still be speaking into the morning hours – he returned to the script for a strong conclusion. Echoing his shouts of “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as he was led offstage by Secret Service agents last Saturday afternoon, Trump issued an emphatic declaration.

“Nothing will sway us,” he said. “Nothing will slow us. And no one will ever stop us.”

While many folks watching at home might have been wondering “is this ever going to end?” delegates in the convention hall were hanging on every word. They cheered every built-in applause line … and even cheered a few others just for good measure. They were in a mood to cheer, too, because they sweet aroma of victory wafted in the air along with every syllable of Trump’s lengthy address.

Republicans are roaring out of Milwaukee more united and fired up than they have been in a long, long time. And they were willing to go to extraordinary lengths to keep peace in the family. They brushed aside issues that had divided them in years past. (Abortion? LGBT rights? Out of sight, out of mind). and stayed focused on the mission ahead of them — winning in November.

Even Trump’s harshest critics within the GOP have fallen in line …

***

You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.



Take it from me. I haven’t always agreed with President Trump. But we agree far more often than we disagree.



We agree on keeping America strong.



We agree on keeping America safe.



And we agree… pic.twitter.com/fGxJIjY5V2 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 18, 2024

***

It’s not just that the GOP is now the party of Trump (it is.) It’s not that a number of Republicans suddenly find themselves feeling affection for their 78-year-old candidate after last week’s assassination attempt (they do). Something deeper than all that is motivating them this time around.

They want to win. They really, really, really want to win.

Losing the White House in 2020 stung. Watching in shock on Election Night 2022 when an expected Red Wave failed to materialize was infuriating. Now they’re out to even the score once and for all. They want to defeat Joe Biden as much or even more than they want to elect Donald Trump.

There’s a critical caveat to that, though. As this reporter noted yesterday, it’s becoming increasingly apparent Biden won’t be the Democratic opponent come November 5, 2024. Hell, he may not be the opponent next week. But whatever – and whoever – eventually comes their way, Republicans projected the belief that they’re ready.

In a way, Thursday night also carried a strongly nostalgic undercurrent. Whatever happens in November, after three consecutive nominations – it’s all but assured this was Trump’s final convention as the GOP standard-bearer. For better or worse, Trump and party loyalists have been through a lot together – giving the evening a kind of “Last Hurrah” vibe. It almost felt like high schoolers going out for one last beer bash the night before graduation day, each silently aware that whatever the future holds, things will never be exactly like this ever again.

And so it was as the curtain came down on the 43rd Republican National Convention.

Up next: The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on August 19, 2024.

***

