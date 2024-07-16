SLED Investigating Another Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Pickens County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating another fatal officer-involved shooting in Pickens County, according to a news release from the agency.

After receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a domestic dispute at 117 Scott Avenue – located in the Easley Mobile Home Park – officers of the Easley Police Department (EPD) responded to scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (July 13, 2024,. Upon arrival, they safely evacuated two people – a woman and a child – from the residence.

A third person – later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Scott McGoldrick of Easley – rebuked responding officers’ commands to exit his residence and reportedly barricaded himself inside. McGoldrick eventually emerged and displayed a weapon, which police say he later pointed and presented at responding officers – prompting at least one of them to open fire.

No responding officers or bystanders were injured during the encounter, but McGoldrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

As this is an ongoing investigation, SLED stated its agents would conduct interviews with all potential witnesses, collect all relevant evidence and forensically test such evidence as needed and summarize information gathered during the investigation in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

In this case, the prosecutor with jurisdiction over the matter is S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Saturday’s incident in Pickens County was the third officer-involved shooting this year and second in the past week involving the EPD – which was involved in no such incidents in 2023. Furthermore, this is the 25th officer-involved shooting so far this year in South Carolina – which is more than half of the total officer-involved shootings ( 43 ) that occurred in 2023.

A record 49 officer-involved shootings occurred in 2017 – a mark which was matched in 2020.

Count on this media outlet to provide our audience with any pertinent updates on the status of SLED’s investigation.

***

THE RELEASE

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a rising senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

