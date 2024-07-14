Would-Be Trump Assassin Identified

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are confirming the identity of the man who fired multiple rounds from a rifle at former U.S. president Donald Trump during an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania was confirmed by the agency as the “subject involved” in the shooting – which wounded Trump, killed one rally attendee and critically wounded two others.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

On Sunday morning, Trump issued a follow-up statement from his Truth Social platform thanking his supporters for their thoughts and prayers and saying “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Crooks – who squeezed off at least nine rounds from an AR-style rifle – was shot and killed by snipers with the U.S. Secret Service mere seconds after the shooting began. The Secret Service is the division of the U.S. Treasury Department charged with protecting current and former presidents – and their families. It is also the agency which oversees investigations into assassination attempts.

The attempt on Trump’s life was the first time a would-be assassin wounded a current or former president since Ronald Reagan was shot in the ribcage in Washington, D.C. on March 30, 1981. Like Trump, Reagan survived his assassination attempt.

Four U.S. presidents – Abraham Lincoln, (1865) James Garfield, (1881) William McKinley (1901) and John F. Kennedy (1963) – have been killed by assassins during the 248-year history of the American Republic.

As we reported yesterday, Crooks was positioned on “a nearby rooftop – one located approximately 400 feet from where Trump was speaking.” In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, multiple witnesses said they saw him scaling the building with a rifle and crawling into position.

“We notice a guy crawling, you know, Army … bear-crawling up the roof of the building beside us,” the man said in an interview with a BBC reporter. “So we’re standing there – we’re pointing at the guy crawling up the roof.”

“He had a rifle,” the man continued. “We could clearly see him with a rifle.”

The website TMZ posted a video of Crooks on the roof of the building – laying on his belly apparently looking through a scope as he began firing shots at the rally.

The FBI provided no additional information about Crooks, although its agents – along with agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) – were dispatched to Crooks’ home address in Bethel Park, approximately 42 miles south of Butler.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the FBI noted in a statement, asking anyone with information that may assist its investigators, including photos or videos, to submit them online at FBI.gov/butler (or to call the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI 1-800-225-5324).

The ATF issued a statement confirming it had been deployed “to assist the Secret Service and other law enforcement partners.”

“This is a top priority,” the statement noted. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Crooks was a 2022 graduate of Bethel Park High School, receiving the National Math & Science Initiative (NMS) “Star Award” for academic achievement.

Given his age, Crooks had never voted in a presidential election before. And while Keystone State records indicate he was a registered Republican, three years ago he donated $15 to ActBlue – a platform which raises funds for Democratic candidates. Crooks’ donation to the platform was expressly earmarked for the Progressive Turnout Project, a group which exists to get liberal voters to the polls in critical swing states.

“Progressive Turnout Project is dedicated to mobilizing the Democratic Party and defending democracy,” the group’s website noted. “Our voter turnout initiatives are solely focused on motivating Democrats to exercise their right to vote.”

At this time, there is no known motive for Crooks’ attempt on Trump’s life …

