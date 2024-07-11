SC

Richland Mall Fire: Did Negligence Lead To Conflagration?

Local law firm is investigating …

by Will Folks3
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Our media outlet exclusively reported yesterday (July 10, 2024) on a fire that broke out at an aband
You must Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related posts

DC

Guest Column: Joe Biden’s Plan To Devastate Local Economies

by FITSForum
FITSForum
SC

Rabid Raccoons Reported In South Carolina Counties

by Erin Parrott
Erin Parrott
SC

Fighting For Their Right Not To ‘Look Like Myrtle Beach’

by Callie Lyons
Callie Lyons

3 comments

Avatar photo
The Colonel Top fan July 11, 2024 at 6:06 pm

Let’s see, a fire in a building being torn down, where no one was hurt and no property (not intended for demolition) was damaged. What’s the issue?!?

Reply
CongareeCatfish Top fan July 11, 2024 at 6:40 pm

Somebody wants some insurance money….never seen a lawyer hired so fast…..

Reply
Squishy123 (the original) July 11, 2024 at 7:01 pm

Who the fuck uses the term “blow torch”? It’s a cutting torch. Do you know where you buy a “blow torch”… at an antique store. It’s the kind of torch you see in a Charlie Chaplin film.

So now every time a business gets interrupted for two hours it’s time to file a lawsuit? Is Dick Harpootlian involved?

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.