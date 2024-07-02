Prioleau Alexander: Not With A Bang, But A Whimper

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

Language is the loneliest art. You can’t absorb it with glance like a painting, or listen to it in a couple minutes like a song that might have stupid lyrics, but a great tune. When it comes to the written-and-recorded word, you have to commit to it. You have to invest your time delving into someone else’s thinking. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many people willing to invest the time — or willing to think, for that matter.

Despite all this, writing is the most powerful art. This is because language is where ideas are formed, and might result in great concepts that inspire mankind to move forward. No, you and I aren’t smart enough to start with a blank slate and figure out a government needs three branches, each with checks and balances, but we’re most certainly smart enough to have read about it … absorbed it … analyzed it… and come to the conclusion, “I get it! That is the way men can live free! It makes so much sense! I’ll fight to protect the idea!”

Only written-and-recorded language does this: The Beastie Boys ‘You Gotta Fight For Your Right to Party” resulted in no violence – save for the murder of a few billion brain cells. The Mona Lisa has inspired millions of art lovers, but nobody’s ever been killed over the theory she’s pregnant. To date, no one has gotten so charged up over a Nutcracker performance that they assassinated an Arch-Duke.

***

But consider the recorded words that have propelled our nation to greatness:

Thomas Paine: These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.

Thomas Jefferson: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Abraham Lincoln: “We cannot dedicate — we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.”

Teddy Roosevelt: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds.

John F Kennedy: “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty. This much we pledge – and more.”

And consider these words, too …

Joe Biden: “We choose truth over facts.”

Joe Biden: “It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so – end of quote, repeat the line.”

Joe Biden: “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by — you know, you know, the thing.”

Joe Biden: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Joe Biden: “Do you want your kids growing up in a racial jungle?”

Joe Biden (speaking of his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Pentagon.) “I want to thank Sec- — the former general — I keep calling him ‘General.’ My — the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

I could go on, as there are dozens more examples of incoherent verbal diarrhea while Joe Biden has maintained access to the nuclear codes.

Over the past half century, “Lunch Pail” Joe has transformed into a sad little character, where even detractors feel sorry for him. He’s never said or done anything worthy of inspiring a passionate NO JOE audience. He’s been the special needs kid on the playground, and the nice kids are cheering, “Look at you go, Joe!” as he attempts to operate the seesaw by himself.

***

***

He’s been harmless, voiceless – and useless. He was safely hidden away as the ribbon-cutter in chief for eight years as vice-president and added virtually no value to America’s movement forward. His primary job, now proven by dozens of written documents and affidavits, was working with his crackhead son to sell access to the White House. Yes, he was able to set aside a little time to blackmail Ukraine into firing the prosecutor investigating the company bribing his son, but mostly it was naps and dinners.

Perhaps Joe’s performance at a job a freaking monkey could do was summed up by Barack Obama (peace be upon his name) who said, “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to fuck something up.”

Which brings us to the most recent presidential debate.

Pathetic. If you or I were to publicly humiliate a grandparent for personal gain in such fashion, we’d be cancelled for elder abuse.

***

“Sadly, none of this is Joe Biden’s fault…”

***

And the most bizarre thing is that Joe’s puppeteers knew it was going to happen. For two years they’ve been watching him waddle along like a toddler with a load in his diaper. They were there on the dozens of occasions when he wandered away from his assigned “STAND HERE DON’T MOVE” space to shake hands with the air. They saw when he froze like a corpse at the Juneteenth event. The Easter Bunny dragged him away from a potential interaction with reporters. We’ve clearly seen the cards he carries into press conferences, not just listing the names who he’s supposed to call on but their photo, too! They now huddle around him when he walks, to try and distract from his faltering gait — breaking from the tradition that the President walks “alone and at the front,” as he “has no peer.”

His staffers know he only works from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., made clear by the publicly available “Daily Schedule for the President.”

The list is endless, and sadly none of this is Joe Biden’s fault. If he were not the president, he wouldn’t even pass the test needed to secure a place in independent living at a nice retirement community. He’d be in memory care, or assisted living. Two or three years from now, he’d be in skilled nursing.

His people knew this debate would destroy him, and they sent him out into the spotlight anyway. They sacrificed what little remaining honor he has for the sake of getting rid of him.

***

***

Why was that carnage needed to dump Joe? He doesn’t even know where he is. “Dr” Jill could walk into his office and say, “Isn’t it exciting you’ve served eight years as President??? Can’t wait to move back to Delaware in a few months!” He’d just smile and ask for ice cream.

They will put him in front of the public as often as needed to destroy what’s left of his image. When they change the candidate (and dump Kamala Harris) at the convention, this will enable the contemptibly corrupt media to begin touting fake polls, declare the new candidate is up 20 points, and election fix will be in.

How do I know the media will do this? Because they did it brilliantly last time — speaking for days about how “Republicans like to vote early and in-person. Democrats vote late, or by mail-in ballot.”

When I heard Atlanta claimed it had a “water main break,” I knew the election was over. All of the miracle votes in all the swing states appeared late at night.

The next day I posited, “Where in the hell did 10 million votes come from in the middle of the night?”

One moron replied, “the media told you — Democrats vote late.”

The part of the media fluffers and their hand-selected talking heads cannot be overstated in the role they plays in our Republic, and they’re willingness to spew Soviet Era propaganda has never been on greater display. Consider these nuggets, all offered within the past 25 weeks. They lied … we knew they were lying … they knew we knew they were lying … we knew that they knew that we knew they were lying … and yet, they did it anyway.

And we did nothing.

Yes, indeed —Joe Biden is sharp a tack, and Democrats vote early.

***

