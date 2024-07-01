South Carolina Senate Staffer Passes Away

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The chief of staff of the South Carolina Senate judiciary committee has passed away suddenly, according to a notice sent on Monday afternoon (July 1, 2024) to members of the chamber.

Details regarding the death of Andrew “Andy” Fiffick were not immediately available.

“We were shocked to learn this afternoon of the death of judiciary committee chief of staff Andy Fiffick,” an email from Senate clerk Jeff Gossett noted. “Please keep Andy’s family in your prayers.”

Fiffick, 47, of Columbia, S.C., was a graduate of the University of South Carolina – and of its law school. He worked as an attorney for the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR), the S.C. House labor commerce and industry committee, the lieutenant governor’s office and, most recently, the Senate judiciary panel.

“Andy has become well known for his knowledge and understanding of regulatory law, insurance law, and employment/labor law, as well as for his in-depth understanding of legislative procedure,” a 2015 S.C. House resolution honoring him noted. “His legal skills and integrity have earned him an enviable reputation as a House staff member. Those who have worked with him will tell you he is always willing to help others and always more than willing to put forth the extra effort to seek resolution to a problem. In addition, he always acts with professionalism and sincere concern for the well-being of others.”

