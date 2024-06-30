Missing Inmate Caught On Camera At South Carolina Walmart

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are searching for an escaped inmate last seen at a Walmart in Greenville County, according to agency spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Billy Reed Fletcher, 43, is said to have escaped from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Come Monday, June 24, 2024, Fletcher was recorded leaving Walmart Supercenter #641 on White Horse Road in Greenville County, S.C.

“On June 20, 2024, Billy Fletcher … walked off from his work detail at the Carter County Jail,” wrote the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Facebook. “Billy Fletcher was being housed for a Violation of Probation. There is an active warrant for Billy Fletcher for Escape.”

Authorities describe Fletcher as 6-foot-2 and approximately 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. They encourage anyone with information to contact SLED by calling 803-737-9000 or emailing tips@sled.sc.gov.

They can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Greenville by calling 864-23-CRIME (or 864-232-7463), going online at 23crime.com, or using the P3 Tips Mobile app. An anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers can be worth up to $1,000 .

This story may be updated.

