Drug Trafficking Arrests Made In South Carolina Lowcountry

A special task force of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) executed a search warrant for a home in Bluffton, South Carolina this week based on suspicions of drug activity.

According to the law enforcement agency, investigators found substantial amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, marijuana, and firearms – one of which had been reported stolen – inside the residence.

The raid took place on Tuesday (June 25, 2024) following nearly a year’s worth of investigatory work. In its aftermath, two individuals were arrested: 33-year-old Robert Timblin and 24-year-old Ellen Danielle Alberg, both of Bluffton, S.C.

(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

Timblin and Alberg were booked at the Beaufort County detention center. Their cases will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, both Timblin and Alberg are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges that may be filed against them.

This remains an active, ongoing investigation – and anyone with any information related to it (or any other criminal activity) is encouraged to call the BCSO non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or submit a tip online at BCSO.NET.

Here’s a list of the charges for the arrested so far …

Robert Brandon Timblin, 33:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking Fentanyl

Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1st offense (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Violent Crime

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime

Ellen Danielle Alberg, 24:

Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1st offense (3 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Distribution of Methamphetamine Within Proximity of School

Stay tuned to this media outlet for updates related to this case and other investigations into criminal activity in Beaufort County and across the Palmetto State.

