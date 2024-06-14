Six Arrested, One Sought In Midlands Apartment Shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Six individuals have been charged in connection with a shooting at the Villages at Lakeshore housing complex in Columbia, South Carolina, according to Richland County sheriff Leon Lott – who also announced that a seventh suspect is evading apprehension.

At about 8:00 p.m. EST on May 28, 2024, deputies of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) were dispatched to the aforementioned neighborhood after multiple individuals assailed the community pool on Freshwater Drive with illegally modified weapons.

In the immediate aftermath, one juvenile was arrested, a 16-year-old was hospitalized, and over 80 shell casings across multiple calibers were recovered. Investigators were thereupon provided with home surveillance footage of the indiscriminate assault.

Come Friday (June 14, 2024), Lott announced the arrest of six individuals ranging anywhere from 17 to 22 years old. He furthermore divulged that every suspect was arrested while in possession of illegally obtained firearms unrelated to the Villages at Lakeshore shooting.

Of interest? Seven firearms have since been recovered and ballistically linked to three shootings in Fairfield County and one shooting in Richland County. Investigators furthermore purported that last month’s shooting could be affiliated with an unspecified murder from 2023.

While the extent of their involvement remains unclear, Donrae Frierson, 17, Treshawn Keller, 17, Patrick Oliver, 17, Tramell Richardson, 19, Kaelon Dixon, 19 and Michael Abara, 21, were arrested and charged by RCSD between May 28 and June 12.

Throughout 2023, both Richardson and Abra were granted surety bonds by Magistrate Patience Van Ellis following weapons and assault charges. Richardson was furthermore granted a $5,000 surety bond by Magistrate Benjamin Byrd following drug manufacturing charges.

“Again, I stand up here and talk about young people with guns,” said Lott on Friday. “The shooting at the pool was over something previous … somebody had a chain pulled off their neck. As a result of that, you have different ‘teams’ get in a shootout.”

During Friday’s press conference, Lott accused three alphabetized “teams” of perpetrating the Villages at Lakeshore shooting. Questioned further, the sheriff told this media outlet that everyone’s affiliations would remain unspecified until RCSD apprehended more suspects.

“They don’t know what all we know,” continued Lott. “These are the hoodlums running around here with guns and doing multiple shootings … Team A, Team B, and Team C are going to be held accountable, and they’re going to get locked up.”

Lott has since requested the public’s help in locating Joshua Elijah House, 22, who failed to surrender himself to deputies this week. House was recorded on home surveillance footage firing “numerous rounds” with an assault rifle during the pool shooting, according to Lott.

“He was one of the main ones,” the sheriff said. “He’s had the opportunity to turn himself in through his family. I don’t know if they’ve been conning us or what … they did not show up (on Thursday) when they promised they would. So he’s a fugitive right now.”

Between August 2021 and October 2022, magistrates Mildred Metts and Christina Thompson granted House two personal recognizance bonds for criminal charges including burglary, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on House’s whereabouts is encouraged to call RCSD at (803) 576-3000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of The Midlands at crimesc.com.

This story may be updated.

