Follow-Up File: Arrest Made In Walterboro Triple Homicide

Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of a Lowcountry man in connection with a recent triple homicide – a targeted shooting which included a two-year-old girl among its victims.

According to a CCSO news release, 31-year-old Jameek Glover of Green Pond, S.C. was arrested on Tuesday (June 4, 2024) and charged with three counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the shooting – which took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday May 18, 2024 at a residence located at 105 Hayden Street in Walterboro, S.C.

Walterboro residents Harvell Breland, 49, Alisha “Grammy” Gardner, 43, and Asiyra Saige Cole, 2, were shot to death in what police have confirmed “was a targeted attack.”

“Shortly after the murders, detectives released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident,” the release noted. “That vehicle was located and identified as being registered to Jameek Glover. Video surveillance from the area and corroborating evidence indicate Glover picked up two co-defendants directly responsible for the murders and drove them away from the scene.”

According to the news release, “detectives continue to process evidence and are actively working on this case” and are “diligently working to bring the remaining co-defendants involved to justice.”

The May 18 shooting was part of a recent crime wave that has gripped the city – one which many believe is being fueled by gang warfare. Since the triple homicide, there have been two other shootings in and around Walterboro which CCSO deputies have referred to as “targeted” attacks. Walterboro city police are also continuing to investigate a decomposing body that was discovered less than two months ago stuffed inside a suitcase in an abandoned building downtown.

According to our sources, much of the recent violence is gang-related – with local organized crime leaders reportedly intent on “settling scores and silencing snitches.”

Glover is being held at the Colleton County detention center. He was denied bond. His charges will be handled by the office of S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Glover is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop on any additional arrests made in connection with this ongoing and active investigation.

This is a developing story … please check back in the event there are additional updates.

