Former South Carolina Senator Arrested … Again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former South Carolina senator and ex-Charleston County GOP chairman John Kuhn was arrested on Thursday for the second time in three months – this time for assault.

Kuhn, 61, was booked at the Charleston County detention center at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, according to jail records obtained by this media outlet. As of this writing, no information is available regarding his bond.

According to a Charleston Police Department (CPD) incident report obtained by this media outlet under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Kuhn slapped a worker in the face on East Battery Street during a verbal argument that unfolded at approximately 11:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

“(Kuhn) used an open had to strike the left side of (the worker)’s face causing his sunglasses to fall off his face,” the report (.pdf) alleged.

***

Former S.C. senator John Kuhn‘s mug shot. (Charleston County)

According to the report, the incident began when Kuhn began to “yell” at the driver of a vehicle owned by a waste management company called Trash Gurl – which was swapping out a dumpster at a property located on East Battery Street.

The worker who was allegedly slapped attempted to deescalate an argument between Kuhn and an employee of Trash Gurl when he “got into a verbal argument” with Kuhn.

Kuhn’s latest arrest comes ten weeks after he was charged with hit-and-run resulting in property damage and “improper passing” in connection with this shocking incident in downtown Charleston, S.C.

Kuhn was released back in March on a $10,232 personal recognizance bond. It is not immediately clear whether his latest arrest violated the conditions of that bond.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Kuhn represented S.C. Senate District 43 (map) from 2001-2003. A decade later, he ran unsuccessfully for the Palmetto State’s first congressional district – receiving 6.5 percent of the vote in a 16-candidate field. Six years later, Kuhn was elected chairman of the Charleston GOP – but resigned nine months later after a dispute with the party’s treasurer and first vice chairman.

As noted in our previous coverage, Kuhn has long drawn scrutiny for his uneven temperament – including multiple road rage incidents and a 2009 situation in Atlanta in which he was temporarily removed from a domestic flight for refusing to turn off a portable electronic device.

At the time of his latest arrest, our media outlet was in the process of investigating yet another alleged road rage incident involving Kuhn which took place just days after his March 14, 2024 arrest.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Kuhn is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

