South Carolina Teacher Arrested

A high school teacher in Aiken, South Carolina was arrested this week and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court records obtained by this media outlet.

Charles Richard Wilson, 58, of Aiken, S.C. is – or was – a geography teacher at North Augusta High School. As of this writing, however, his biographical page has been removed from the school website and replaced by an “inactive or protected” message.

Wilson started teaching at North Augusta in March of 2023. According to his since-scrubbed bio, he originally taught social studies at the school – but more recently has taught geography to ninth grade students.

Wilson was booked at the Aiken County detention center on Wednesday. He was granted a $4,000 surety bond by magistrate judge Lauren Maurice. His first court appearance on the charges he is facing has been scheduled for July 12, 2024.

Wilson’s case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

According to a news release from the attorney general, Charles Wilson was arrested by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and officers of the Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS).

“Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Wilson,” the attorney general’s office noted. “Investigators state Wilson distributed files of child sexual abuse material.”

Wilson is accused of violating S.C. Code of Laws § 16-15-405, which applies to any individual who “records, photographs, films, develops, duplicates, produces, or creates digital electronic file material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

The statute – which is a felony – also applies to any individual who “distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges, or solicits” such material. If convicted, Wilson could face up to ten years in prison on each count. The statute also calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.

“No part of the minimum sentence may be suspended nor is the individual convicted eligible for parole until he has served the minimum sentence,” the code section noted.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Wilson is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

