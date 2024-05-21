Incumbent South Carolina Councilwoman Accused Of Nine Ethics Violations

York County councilwoman Allison Love accused of voting for $412,799 in taxpayer-funded expenses for her nonprofit …

An incumbent councilwoman for York County, South Carolina, is under investigation for nine counts of abusing her official position to obtain an economic interest, according to investigators with the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC).

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, district two councilwoman Allison Love will appear before the commission and answer to allegations that she failed to disclose a conflict of interest between 2019 and 2023 — thereby violating S.C. Code of Laws § 8-13-700 (A).

The state’s investigation into councilwoman Love began in May 2022 after Chester Metropolitan District operations manager Andrew Litten filed a complaint with the agency. By November 2023, ethics investigators had determined there was sufficient probable cause to convene a formal hearing.

At the time of Litten’s filing, he accused the councilwoman of allocating county expenditures totaling $269,445 to the Nation Ford Land Trust (NFLT) — a 501(c)(3) non-profit at which councilwoman Love became an acting board member in September 2019.

***

***

On December 16, 2019, the lifelong resident of York County voted to approve an expenditure of $138,000 in York County Forever (YFC) funds to NFLT. The two-term councilwoman thereafter voted for five additional expenditures to FTLT between March 2020 and July 2021.

By the time SCSEC issued its notice of hearing in November 2023, state investigators had uncovered three additional counts of councilwoman Love supposedly abusing her official position to approve expenditures. These expenditures totaled $122,229 between February 2022 and June 2023.

On June 14, 2022, Councilwoman Love was scrutinized by the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) for blocking one of her constituents on Facebook. She thereafter unblocked the constituent after he employed an attorney to serve a cease and desist. The councilwoman has since disabled all comments on her Facebook page.

Recently, Love assailed Litten for filing a complaint with SCSEC. On Monday (May 20, 2024), Love claimed Litten filed his complaint as a “centerpiece to his current campaign” against her for the district two seat.

As of publishing, councilwoman Love stands accused of voting to approve approximately $412,799 to NFLT between December 19, 2019, and June 20, 2023. Both Litten and Jason Amentler are vying for the incumbent’s seat this election cycle.

This story may be updated.

***

ORIGINAL SCSEC COMPLAINT …

(SCSEC)

***

***

