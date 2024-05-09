Joe Biden On The Economy: ‘We’ve Already Turned It Around’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

U.S. president Joe Biden was questioned pointedly this week by CNN host Erin Burnett on the state of the American economy – and the increasingly self-evident reality that most voters trust former president Donald Trump more than they trust him to turn it around.

His response? That he’s already fixed the economy – and that polling which suggests otherwise is wrong.

“It’s true right now, Mr. President, that voters by a wide margin trust Trump more on the economy – they say that in polls – and part of the reason for that may be the numbers,” Burnett asked Biden. “You’re aware of many of these, of course. The cost of buying a home in the United States is double what it was – when you look at your monthly costs – from before the pandemic. Real income – when you account for inflation – is actually down since you took office. Economic growth last week – far short of expectations. Consumer confidence, maybe no surprise, is near a two-year low.”

“With less than six months to go to Election Day, are you worried that you’re running out of time to turn that around?” Burnett asked the stone-faced incumbent.

***

Biden looks shocked as CNN host Erin Burnett reels off a list of stats detailing how bad the economy is. Biden claims he's already "turned it around" and that every poll showing Americans favouring Trump on the economy is wrong. Full report here: https://t.co/smaN0DjOVD pic.twitter.com/K2wTAwdrse — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 9, 2024

***

“We’ve already turned it around, look,” Biden responded. “Look at the Michigan survey where 65 percent of the American people think they’re in good shape economically. They think the nation’s not in good shape, but they’re personally in good shape.”

“The polling data has been wrong all along,” Biden continued. “How many – you guys do a poll at CNN, how many people do you have to call to get one response?”

Biden also claimed at one point during the interview that his policies had reduced inflation.

Really?

“It was nine percent when I came to office,” Biden said. “Nine percent.”

Actually, inflation clocked in at just 1.4 percent when Biden took office and peaked at 9.1 percent seventeen months later (in June of 2022). In fairness to Biden, our media outlet has consistently pointed out Trump’s own contributions to the pervasive inflationary pressures being felt across the country.

Trump isn’t shouldering any of the blame, though. CNN’s latest polling showed only 34 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy – and only 29 percent approved of his handling of inflation. Nearly two-thirds ( 65 percent ) of registered voters said the economy was “extremely important” to their vote, compared to 40 percent in 2020 and 46 percent in 2016.

***

By a 62-30 percent margin, voters who indicated the economy was “extremely important” to them said they supported Trump.

Contradicting Biden, 53 percent of respondents in the CNN survey said they were “dissatisfied with their personal financial situation” compared to just 47 percent who said they were satisfied. Those most dissatisfied? Lower-income (67 percent), minority (64 percent) and young (61 percent) Americans.

Clearly, those are demographics in which Biden must outperform Trump by a wide margin if he expects to have any chance at a second term.

Nonetheless, Biden maintained he had the situation under control.

“We have the strongest economy in the world,” he told Burnett. “Let me say it again – in the world.”

Burnett continued to press Biden, noting grocery prices have soared by thirty percent under his watch.

“That’s a real day-to-day pain that people feel,” Burnett said.

“No, it really is,” Biden said. “And it’s real. But the fact is that – if you take a look at what they make, people have – they have the money to spend. It angers them – and angers me – that you have to spend more.”

That anger could very well sink the incumbent. Trump continues to lead Biden in critical battleground states like Arizona ( +5 ), Georgia ( +3.8 ), Michigan ( +1.2 ), Nevada ( +4.5 ), Pennsylvania ( +1.8 ) and Wisconsin ( +0.5 ), according to the latest aggregate data from RealClear Polling. Should those leads hold, Trump would win a second, non-consecutive term in an electoral landslide.

***

