SC4: William Timmons Hits Adam Morgan On Abortion Issue

Embattled incumbent U.S. congressman William Timmons of South Carolina is going on the offensive against his primary rival, Adam Morgan – accusing him of being too conservative on the issue of abortion and allegedly lying about it to voters.

Just days after Timmons was busted lying about Morgan’s record, the incumbent attempted to flip the script with a video posted to his campaign YouTube channel. According to the clip, Morgan “voted to put women who were victims of rape and incest in jail – and then lied about it to the Greenville Republican Women’s Club.”

The video proceeded to show Morgan answering a question about his vote at a recent campaign forum sponsored by the Greenville County Republican Women.

“I’ve never voted for giving women criminal prosecution,” Morgan said at the forum, referring to the allegation as “completely inaccurate.”

According to Timmons’ campaign, though, that’s not true …

Morgan rebuked the ad as “more lies from Team Timmons.”

“The Timmons campaign is trying to paint me as radical on abortion,” Morgan said. “That’s not true. My position on life is clear: I will work to end abortion and to protect women from criminal prosecution. Period. I have consistently led the fight to defund Planned Parenthood and was credited with being instrumental in passing the Heartbeat Bill in South Carolina. I have voted numerous times to explicitly exempt women from prosecution.”

“As a pro-life champion, I have been endorsed by the South Carolina Family Caucus chairman and the Congressional Family Caucus chair,” Morgan added.

Morgan, 35, is chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus and has represented S.C. House District 20 in Greenville County since November 2018. A Christian music producer, he and his family reside in Taylors, S.C.

Timmons, 40, hails from a fifth-generation, über-wealthy, über-influential family in Greenville, S.C. His great-grandfather – William R. Timmons Sr. – built an empire in the Upstate beginning in the mid-1920s, focusing on the real estate, trucking and insurance industries. The family – which helped establish the city’s civic and philanthropic communities – is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Timmons is exceedingly vulnerable in the aftermath of his ‘Days of our Congressman’ saga – a self-induced implosion in his personal life that spit out damaging headlines for months on end. Things have gotten so bad for him he’s been forced to use tax money in an effort to boost his tattered image as he faces a credible challenge for the first time since he captured this seat in 2018.

The battle between Timmons and Morgan is one of several hotly contested congressional races in South Carolina this election cycle – all of which will come to a head when GOP voters go to the polls on June 11, 2024.

In the last race for this seat, Timmons limped to an unimpressive primary win over a trio of comparatively unknown challengers in the 2022 GOP primary. Even with the endorsement of former U.S. president Donald Trump, the prosecutor-turned-politician received just 52.69 percent of the primary vote.

