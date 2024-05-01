SC4: William Timmons Caught Lying About His Opponent

Backing term limits is the ultimate sucker play – the lowest of low-hanging fruit for aspiring officeholders (and career politicians pretending to have a populist streak). Why? Because people love them – and apparently love being hoodooed when it comes to them. The scam works like this: Politicians sign pledges during their campaigns saying they support term limits … they just never advance the issue once they get elected. More importantly, they universally fail to self-apply them.

“Term limits is all for show,” I wrote five-and-a-half years ago. “Politicians rush to embrace it – but then refuse to hold themselves accountable to the standard they claim to endorse. They use the issue for electoral gain, with no intention of ever passing term limits – and certainly no intention of ever limiting their own terms in office.”

And so term limits never happen …

More recently, I’ve ripped term limits as “opportunistic and hypocritical populist bloviation.” And I’ve called out politicians who talk the talk – but do not walk the walk.

Do career politicians suck? Duh. But term limits is not the answer. The answer is electing – and reelecting – better people. Seriously, give me 435 Ron Pauls in Washington, D.C. and 170 Joe Whites in Columbia, S.C. – for as long as they will stay. We would see a dramatically freer, safer, smarter and more prosperous nation and state.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Anyway, term limits has become the issue du jour in South Carolina’s competitive fourth congressional district race – which features scandal-scarred incumbent William Timmons going for a fourth term against S.C. Freedom Caucus chairman Adam Morgan. Timmons is seeking reelection after nearly torpedoing his career via the self-initiated ‘Days of our Congressman‘ scandal. Morgan, meanwhile, is vowing to bring a more honest, consistently conservative voice to the D.C. Swamp.

Earlier this week, Timmons took to Facebook to express his support for term limits.

“I fully support term limits,” he wrote on Tuesday. “I introduced legislation to impose term limits and am the only candidate in the race who has publicly committed himself to term limits.”

The lemmings responded as only lemmings can …

“William Timmons you have my vote,” one wrote beneath his declaration.

“Appreciate your support!” Timmons responded.

The problem with his made-for-social-media exchange? As it turns out, Timmons is not the only candidate in the race who has “publicly committed himself to term limits.”

According to a news release from U.S. Term Limits, the nation’s leading advocacy group on this issue, Morgan signed the term limits pledge on February 13, 2024.

Take a look …

***

(U.S. Term Limits)

Again, I’m not impressed by either candidate’s support for this issue … but the ease with which Timmons spouts falsehoods about Morgan’s view is something worth considering.

“Please do not lie about your opponent,” Morgan’s spokesperson Meagan Ingersoll noted in a response to Timmons’ pronouncement.

Timmons’ lie comes at a moment when he is asking fourth district voters to take his word on any number of things – including whether his chronic anger issues resurfaced during a recent run-in with officers of the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (GSP) last month.

Did they resurface? Timmons insists they did not … but we will have to wait to find out for sure.

Also worth considering? Timmons’ dishonesty raises questions about other things he’s insisted voters take him at his word on …

After limping through the 2022 election season against a trio of comparatively unknown challengers, Timmons is facing his toughest challenge yet from Morgan. Things have gotten so bad for the incumbent he’s been forced to use tax money to boost his tattered image – which was badly damaged by his aforementioned sex scandal and its ensuing fallout.

A fifth-generation member of an über-wealthy, über-influential family in Greenville, South Carolina, Timmons great-grandfather – William R. Timmons Sr. – built an empire in the Upstate beginning in the mid-1920s, focusing on the real estate, trucking and insurance industries. The family – which helped establish the city’s civic and philanthropic communities – is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

It hasn’t bought Timmons class, however … or, for that matter, honesty.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

