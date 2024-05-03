Horrific End To South Carolina Missing Mom Story

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged the boyfriend and serial abuser of a missing Lowcountry woman with her murder, according to a news release issued on Friday afternoon.

Megan Bodiford – a 25-year-old mother of three from Denmark, S.C. – had been missing since April 24, 2024. This media outlet extensively covered the search for her – and the tragic failure of local law enforcement to hold her abuser accountable for repeated assaults against her and violations of his parole.

A grim discovery earlier this week portended ill tidings, and shortly before 2:00 p.m. EDT on Friday (May 3, 2024), SLED’s news release (.pdf) confirmed the worst fears of Bodiford’s friends and family.

Jarrett Haskell Davis, 28, of Denmark, S.C. was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, arson and desecrating human remains. According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying warrants for his arrest, Davis “shot and murdered” Bodiford on April 25, 2024 in the Ghents Branch Road area of Denmark.

“After (he) murdered the victim, he set the victim’s vehicle on fire with the victim inside,” the affidavit continued.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Bodiford’s remains were discovered earlier this week inside a charred vehicle located on a muddy turnoff adjacent to Turn Ray Road approximately two-and-a-half miles from downtown Denmark, S.C.

Only days earlier, she had sent an ominous text message to a friend.

“If you don’t hear from me in 30 minutes, he killed me,” her message read. “He has a gun.”

Bodiford was never heard from again …

On Saturday (April 27, 2024) – two days after Bodiford’s last text message – the Bamberg sheriff’s office asked SLED to assist in executing a search warrant for Davis on an outstanding domestic violence charge out of neighboring Barnwell County. This request was made after Bodiford’s four-month old daughter was unable to be located – and after authorities identified an active warrant for Davis’ arrest on the domestic violence charge.

He was taken into custody without incident and has been held at the Bamberg County detention center for the last six days. The four-month-old – one of three young children belonging to Bodiford – was found unharmed.

Prior to his arrest, Davis appeared to try and throw Bodiford’s friends off the scent.

“Have you heard from Megan? Anything?” Davis wrote to one of her girlfriends, seeming to express concern as to her whereabouts. “Please let me know something.”

Count on this media outlet to provide updates to this story as they become available.

***

THE RELEASE …

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

