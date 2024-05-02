‘He Chokes The Sh*t Out of Her”: Friends Of Missing South Carolina Mom Warned Police

“(She) said he has a gun and is going to kill her …”

During a frantic search for Megan Bodiford – a 25-year-old mother of three from Denmark, South Carolina who went missing one week ago – deputies with the Bamberg County sheriff’s office made a grim discovery. In a muddy turnoff adjacent to Turn Ray Road – located approximately two-and-a-half miles west of Denmark – charred human remains were discovered in a burnt out vehicle parked beneath utility wires.

While the identity of the deceased individual has yet to be released, Bodiford’s friends and family members are bracing for the worst – and questioning whether more could have been done to protect her from the alleged abuse she had been enduring in the months prior to her disappearance.

Bodiford’s last text message to a friend prior to her disappearance on Thursday, April 25, 2024 was particularly ominous …

“If you don’t hear from me in 30 minutes, he killed me,” the message read. “He has a gun.”

***

Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrett Haskell Davis – Bodiford’s boyfriend and father of her infant child – has a lengthy criminal record. This news outlet has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests seeking records relating to his interactions with law enforcement in multiple counties. Among the outstanding charges he was facing at the time of Bodiford’s disappearance? A second degree domestic violence charge out of nearby Barnwell County on June 2, 2022.

On Saturday (April 27, 2024) – two days after Bodiford’s last text message – the Bamberg sheriff’s office asked agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to assist in executing a search warrant for Davis. This request was made after Bodiford’s four-month old daughter was unable to be located – and after authorities identified an active warrant for Davis’ arrest on the domestic violence charge.

Davis was on probation related to a March 2023 arrest which resulted in seven criminal charges. On September 5, 2023, he pleaded guilty to three of those charges – including drug possession and larceny. According to Vinelink, his probation was active and scheduled to run through February 16, 2025.

Friends of Megan Bodiford were aware of Davis’ active probation. After seeing signs of assault on the young mother – including multiple bruises – they reached out to Davis’ probation officer for help.

Copies of these messages were provided to our media outlet for review.

The first message we reviewed was sent on April 12, 2024 – less than two weeks before Bodiford’s chilling text and subsequent disappearance.

***

Sponsored by BAMBERG LEGAL, our Unsolved Carolinas series shines a spotlight on cases that have fallen off the front pages in the hopes of finding answers – and justice – for victims.

***

“He is going to end up killing his baby momma (Bodiford),” it read.

After the individual in receipt of the messages confirmed they were indeed Davis’ probation officer, Bodiford’s friend provided additional details.

“He does a number on Megan everyday now,” she wrote. “It’s becoming a daily occurrence. And she’s already had the law called multiple times, but what he does is he goes neck deep into the woods before the(y) arrive there. He has a whole new warrant for that.”

“He also chokes the shit out of her,” she continued, “And he’ll do it while she’s holding the baby.”

The probation officer suggested the friend reach out to Bodiford and have her call 9-1-1 – but to suggest she refrain from putting the phone to her ear so as to keep Davis from becoming aware she had placed the call.

“I told her the exact same thing, but I doubt she’ll try to call again,” the friend said. “She gave up from what it looks like.”

The next day the friend texted the probation officer saying Bodiford texted her that morning with another chilling message.

“(She) said he has a gun and is going to kill her,” the friend wrote.

There was no response from the probation officer.

The next text was sent on Saturday, April 27, 2024 – two days after Megan was last heard from.

“Hey we think Megan is dead, ” it read. “She was last seen with Jarrett (Davis).”

Our media outlet has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in the hopes of determining whether Bodiford made any calls to law enforcement. Meanwhile, a friend of Bodiford shared multiple phone calls and messages she received from Davis on April 27, 2024 – the same day the search warrant was executed on him.

“Have you heard from Megan? Anything?” Davis wrote, seeming to express concern. “Please let me know something.”

***

***

Megan Bodiford is 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Denmark, South Carolina wearing a grey t-shirt and Batman pajama pants. Investigators believe she could driving a dark grey 2013-2015 Ford Explorer with a temporary tag CP0530PR. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000.

As of today, no charges have been filed against Jarrett Davis and law enforcement has not indicated he is a person of interest in connection with her disappearance. Authorities have yet to release the name of the individual found deceased on Tuesday – nor have they provided any information on the make or model of the vehicle discovered at the scene.

***

***

