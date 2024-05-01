Lowcountry Coroner Summoned Amid Search For Missing South Carolina Woman

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Amid a frantic search for a missing and endangered mother of three, the Bamberg County, South Carolina coroner was summoned to a remote location off of a dirt road near Denmark, S.C. to investigate a potential murder scene.

In a muddy turnoff adjacent to Turn Ray Road – located approximately two-and-a-half miles west of Denmark – charred human remains were discovered in a burnt out vehicle parked beneath utility wires.

Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were called to the scene to investigate along with agents of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and deputies from the Bamberg County sheriff’s office (BCSO).

For the last few days, BCSO has been leading a missing persons investigation in the hopes of ascertaining the whereabouts of Megan Bodiford, 25, of Denmark. Bodiford was last heard from on Thursday (April 25, 2024) when she texted an ominous message to a friend.

“If you don’t hear from me in 30 minutes, he killed me,” the message read. “He has a gun.”

The friend waited until the following day to call police – who subsequently performed a welfare check at the Ghents Branch Road address of Bodison’s boyfriend, Jarrett Haskell Davis.

Close friends of Bodiford indicated this was not the first time they had been concerned for her safety following a series of alleged assaults by Davis, the father of her infant daughter.

On Saturday (April 27, 2024), the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) requested SLED’s assistance in executing a search warrant for Davis. This request was made after Bodiford’s four-month old daughter was unable to be located – and after authorities identified an active warrant for Davis’ arrest on the charge of domestic violence in the second degree.

The infant was located Sunday unharmed. As of this writing, there is no update on the whereabouts of her mother.

(Provided)

According to reporter Sydney Hood of WRDW TV-12 (CBS – Augusta), investigators obtained data from Davis’ cell phone at 8:11 a.m. EDT last Saturday (April 27, 2024). At 10:52 a.m. EDT, the search warrant was executed by SLED’s fugitive task force and Davis was taken into custody “as he was coming out of a shed in the backyard,” per Hood’s report.

According to inmate records, he remains incarcerated at the Bamberg County detention center.

Davis has a lengthy criminal history including pending charges of domestic violence in neighboring Barnwell County. He was on parole at the time of Bodiford’s disappearance. A close friend of Bodiford indicated she had been messaging Davis’ parole officer for a month prior to her disappearance — out of concern for Bodiford’s safety — to inform them that he had been breaking the terms of his parole.

“She’s always been in danger,” one friend told us.

Frustrated friends told this news outlet her disappearance could have been prevented had police heeded their concerns – or picked Davis up on the pending domestic violence warrants.

Megan Bodiford is 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Denmark, South Carolina wearing a grey t-shirt and Batman pajama pants. Investigators believe she could driving a dark grey 2013-2015 Ford Explorer with a temporary tag CP0530PR. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000.

As of today, no charges have been filed against Jarrett Davis and law enforcement has not indicated he is a person of interest in connection with her disappearance. Authorities have yet to release the name of the individual found deceased on Tuesday – nor have they provided any information on the make or model of the vehicle discovered at the scene.

Bamberg County sheriff Kenneth Bamberg issued a statement on Tuesday referencing both the missing person investigation and the gruesome discovery off of Turn Ray Road.

“While conducting a joint investigation involving a missing person, the Bamberg County sheriff’s office, with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), located a burned vehicle in Bamberg County today that appeared to contain human remains,” the statement noted.

Bamberg said county coroner Wallace Hicks would release any information about the deceased. Further questions were referred to SLED, which Bamberg asked to “take the lead” on the investigation.

“SLED was requested by the Bamberg County sheriff’s office to investigate following the discovery of a burned car and what is believed to be human remains off of Turn-Ray Road in Bamberg on Tuesday, April 30, 2024,” agency public information director Renée Wunderlich said. “SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing.

