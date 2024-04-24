South Carolina Police Chief Among 10 Arrested in Prostitution Roundup

“Each subject engaged with an undercover operative online and agreed to meet to exchange money for sexual favors.”

A police chief from the Grand Strand region of South Carolina was among ten individuals charged with soliciting prostitution during a joint narcotics and vice operation in Myrtle Beach, S.C., according to investigators with the Horry County Police Department (HCPD).

On Tuesday (April 23, 2024), law enforcement officers from the HCPD, Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) and S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conducted a prostitution “roundup” inside a hotel on 21st Avenue North.

“During the operation, each subject engaged with an undercover operative online and agreed to meet to exchange money for sexual favors,” investigators wrote in a press release issued on Wednesday. “Each subject was subsequently arrested and charged.”

From 1:14 p.m. EST to 9:55 p.m. EST, eight United States citizens and two Hondurans were arrested after entering the aforementioned hotel and providing undercover officers with money in exchange for sexual favors, according to multiple incident reports.

Of interest? The aforementioned incident reports confirmed that Atlantic Beach police chief Quentin Clyde Robinson, 41, was arrested after presenting an undercover officer with $120 at approximately 3:55 p.m. EST.

Formerly employed by the Florence County Detention Center (FCDC), Robinson transferred to the Atlantic Beach Police Department (ABPD) in 2015. He was thereafter promoted to chief after his predecessor, Timothy Taylor, was accused of stealing $650 from the department’s evidence room.

“The Atlantic Beach Police Department is committed to protecting and enhancing the quality of life for its residents,” wrote Robinson after assuming his chiefship. “Under my leadership, the men and women of this department will remain committed to making this small police department one of the best across the state of South Carolina.”

Come 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the careered lawman was charged and transported to MBPD for holding before being booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway.

The following morning, Robinson was granted a $500 personal recognizance (PR) bond by S.C. Magistrate Judge Aaron C. Butler. As of publishing, it does not appear as though the outgoing ABPD chief has posted this bond.

FITSNews has since called and emailed Atlantic Beach mayor Jake Evans and town manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. Unfortunately, both of these public servants were not immediately available for comment on Robinson’s prostitution charge.

The full list of arrestees from Tuesday’s roundup are as follows:

Nicholas Nance Nunez, 46. Derrick Tyrell Wilson, 33. Khalid Jamal Chavis, 42. Jaime Cordero-Carrillo, 47. Brandon Shane French, 52. Gus Politus, 55. Jeremy James Peck, 46. Gustavo Adolfo Villafranca Gomez, 32. Bradley Justin Divis, 56. Quentin Clyde Robinson, 41.

“Thank you to the public safety partners who joined us in this investigation,” concluded investigators during Wednesday’s press release. “Through teamwork and collaboration, we continue to make public safety a priority and shared responsibility.”

This story may be updated.

ROBINSON INCIDENT REPORT

(Horry County)

