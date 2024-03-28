South Carolina’s $1.8 Billion Surplus: The Saga Continues

It’s been more than six weeks since our media outlet first reported on a bizarre development at the South Carolina State House. An unexpected $1.8 billion in surplus funds was discovered sitting untouched in a pass-through account – for five years. The discovery of this money has sparked a furious debate at the S.C. State House – with some lawmakers wanting to return it to taxpayers and others wanting to spend it.

Now, mainstream media is starting to pay attention to the debate …

Our position on this money has remained clear from the beginning.

“Individuals, taxpayers, and small businesses are struggling mightily right now,” I noted at the time. “And while permanent tax cuts are infinitely preferable to one-time rebates, this pot of money could be a lifeline for these taxpayers and businesses – and the people who are relying on them to make ends meet.”

How big of a lifeline?

If every penny of this recently discovered “anomaly” were to be earmarked toward tax relief, the potential windfall would average a little more than $1,250 for more than 1.44 million working South Carolinians.

Standing in the way of that rebate? State senator Larry Grooms, a so-called “Republican” who is on a mission to spend the money – and place the blame for the accounting error on state treasurer Curtis Loftis.

(Click to view)

Sen. Larry Grooms, left, during the first day of session in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

Loftis fired back recently with a letter to Grooms in which he accused interim comptroller general Brian Gaines of misleading lawmakers about the money – and failing to perform his statutory duty as the state’s accountant.

“The bottom line is that the Treasurer is the state’s bank and responsible for investing funds, whereas the comptroller general is the state’s accountant,” Loftis wrote in his letter (.pdf).

In an accompanying statement, Loftis said his office did its job.

“The money in question, a $1.8 billion fund arising from a statewide computer conversion, has always been accounted for by ‘the bank,’” he said. “The funds have been managed and invested in accordance with state law, and the legislature has spent the investment earnings of approximately $250 million.”

Wait … what?

That’s right … this could have been a $2 billion windfall for taxpayers.

According to Loftis, “the taxpayers of South Carolina deserve to have this issue resolved.” He also called on Gaines’ office to “respond to my many requests for coordination to make our finance system stronger, not weaker.”

“We are perplexed by the lack of cooperation and finger-pointing by the comptroller general’s office and others since the restatement error came to light,” Loftis added in his letter.

The fireworks are expected to continue next week when Loftis and Gaines are scheduled to testify before lawmakers.

Once again, I am less concerned with how this pot of money came to be and more concerned with what is to become of it. As I noted earlier this month, “Republican” supermajorities in Columbia, S.C. have been blowing through tax dollars of late – including a record $38.8 billion in the current fiscal year budget – which ends on June 30, 2024. They are currently in the process of writing the budget for fiscal year 2024-2025, which currently totals $40.1 billion .

Despite campaigning as “conservatives,” GOP members of the S.C. General Assembly have grown government faster than taxpayers’ ability to pay for it for decades, repeatedly ignoring calls for broad-based income tax relief while consistently embracing bloated, ineffectual bureaucracies and crony capitalist schemes.

They need to start reversing that trend now by sending this surplus back … all of it.

