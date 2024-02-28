South Carolina State House: Prison Budget Imperiled

A freeze in hiring has been put in place at the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) in the wake of uncertainty over the agency’s budget for the coming fiscal year – including funding for hundreds of new correctional officers.

This media outlet began digging into SCDC’s perilous budget situation last week after we received a message on our tip line about a rumored “hiring freeze” at the agency.

“There are no jobs listed on the state website,” our tipster noted. “Overnight, nearly 100 jobs were wiped off the site.”

Our tipster was harshly critical of SCDC leadership, prompting us to reach out to the agency for comment.

As we waited to hear back, reporter Anne Emerson of WCIV TV 4 (ABC – Charleston, S.C.) published the following report on the situation …

A SCDC spokesperson declined to address specifics about its the agency’s budget – or respond to our request for comment about the hiring freeze. However, a source familiar with the situation stressed that correctional leaders were engaged in an ongoing dialogue with leaders in the House about their recent budget request.

“We are in continuing discussion with House leadership about our funding needs,” the source told us.

Several other sources close to the agency – including two former high-level SCDC officials – were less reticent in sharing their thoughts on the situation. According to them, House ways and means committee members failed to fund two key correctional initiatives – chief among them a roughly $35 million appropriation intended to hire 422 new employees (including 348 new correctional officers).

Vacancies at SCDC had soared to nearly 50 percent during the Covid-19 pandemic, but salary increases approved by lawmakers in the most recent budget helped lower the vacancy rate to nearly 30 percent . Additional hires were envisioned for the coming fiscal year to bring things in even better balance … but the House committee did not approve the agency’s funding request for these positions.

“SCDC had several funding requests in this year’s budget proposal, one of which was for additional funding to hire more officers and staff,” one source close to the agency told us.

When this money was not included in the initial legislative budget draft, SCDC “had to make a decision to stop hiring for now so it would not have a deficit at the end of this fiscal year.”

Hence the “hiring freeze” tip we received …

As noted, in last year’s budget SCDC benefited from long-overdue salary increases for law enforcement – increases which helped the agency fill previous vacancies and retain key staff. For the past quarter of a century, SCDC has been able to run surpluses thanks to staff vacancies – money which was routed to other critical needs within the agency.

That option is no longer on the table, it would appear …

The root of the problem? Lawmakers typically reject correctional budget requests that are not linked to staffing – and more specifically, to the hiring of correctional officers. This forces agency leaders to rely on surplus money from vacancies – or “slippage” funds – to cover gaps in providing food, clothing, housing and health care for inmates.

“For decades SCDC has been using slippage to meet these (inmate) needs,” one of our sources explained. “It’s easier to put money on the line for staffing than it is to put it on the line for inmate expenses.”

Funding for staff vacancies wasn’t the only item House budget writers refused to grant. A critical public safety initiative was also left out of the current version of SCDC’s budget, we are told. This initiative – a $34 million prison cell phone blocking program – would have provided hardware and operating costs tied to the blocking of individual cell phones based on their IMEI (or “International Mobile Equipment Identity”) number.

I referenced this program in a story published last fall, touting the success of a pilot program implemented at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C.

My media outlet supported the statewide implementation of the cell phone blocking initiative – and I support SCDC’s bid to further lower its vacancy rate for correctional officers and other core staff.

As I have often written, prisons are a core function of government. Like cops and courts (and roads and bridges), they should be funded commensurately. Given the extent to which state lawmakers have ballooned government over the past few years – and given the extent to which they seem intent on doing so again this year – it would be reckless not to beef up our correctional staff. It would also be tremendously detrimental to public safety if leaders failed to seize an opportunity to shut down the crime wave that continues to operate based on contraband prison cell phones.

Count on our media outlet to keep tabs on this debate as the state’s increasingly unwieldy budget moves through the House on its way to the State Senate.

