South Carolina Cops Search For Missing Man With Dementia

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents are working with the Beaufort County sheriff’s office and other law enforcement partners in an effort to identify a missing Lowcountry man who is reportedly suffering from dementia.

According to a news release (.pdf), 81-year-old Martin Raffone has been classified by law enforcement as an “endangered person” after he went missing a week ago from his home in Sun City, S.C.

Raffone was last seen on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 purchasing gasoline for his vehicle – a white, 2015 Hyundai Genesis. The car – which features a South Carolina license plate ( KDP 973 ) – was spotted on a Hardeeville, S.C. police security camera near the Exit 8 interchange off of Interstate 95 at approximately 3:00 a.m. EST last Tuesday.

(Click to view)

The emblem of the Beaufort County sheriff’s office. (Dylan Nolan/ FITSNews)

A sheriff’s office aviation unit assisted Hardeeville police in searching the area after the vehicle was spotted but did not locate either Raffone or his car.

According to SLED, Raffone is 5-foot-7 and weights 164 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and “may be wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans.” He wears glasses and is known to his family members as “Uncle Butch.”

Raffone was first reported missing at approximately 10:00 a.m. EST last Tuesday. According to family members, he left the house around midnight and never returned.

Anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of Raffone is urged to contact the Beaufort County sheriff’s office at 843-524-2777 or use any of the methods below …

(Click to view)

(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

RELEASE …

(SLED)

