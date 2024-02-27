Becky Hill’s Text Messages Reveal Basis Of Latest Murdaugh Trial Allegation

Unsealed exchange could be the first of many to implicate f

A change in a protective order filed in convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s failed bid for a new trial has uncovered the basis of some of the latest allegations against embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill.

The newly released information consisted of six pages of text messages exchanged between Hill and Doug Browne – a contractor who worked for the defense team during Murdaugh’s widely watched trial last year.

The relevant allegation was first referenced in a court filing submitted one week before Murdaugh’s retrial hearing last month by his defense attorneys – Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. In a filing dated on January 16, 2024, Murdaugh’s legal team alleged that Hill had “covertly used the defense’s trial graphics contractor as a spy during and after trial.”

The exhibit which supported this claim was sealed until February 21, 2024 – when former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal made it public at Murdaugh’s request. Prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson did not comment on the request – nor did they file any motion objecting to the disclosure of the document.

Hill has been the focus of multiple ethics and criminal inquiries over the last few months – several of which are ongoing, as our media outlet reported last week. As our audience is well aware, her phone records have been sought by investigators with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) as part of their investigation into allegations of jury tampering, misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and perjury.

Hill has not been charged in connection with any of these allegations. However, her son – former Colleton County information technology director Jeffrey “Colt” Hill – is currently facing criminal wiretapping charges which reportedly tie back to the scandal surrounding his mother.

The text messages between Hill and Browne (.pdf) began on January 18, 2023 as Colleton County prepared to host the Palmetto State’s “Trial of the Century.” The final message was dated June 3, 2023 – around the time Hill was putting the finishing touches on her book, Behind the Doors of Justice.

The messages began with general chit-chat about tech needs and lunch. Then, at 5:57 a.m. EST on February 10, 2023 in the midst of the trial, Hill sent this message, “Good morning! I heard from a sad Adele that you may be leaving us … surely Harpootlian needs YOU for his defense presentation!!!”

Browne replied by telling Hill that the defense was “running out of money” and was trying to renegotiate his contract.

“Running out of money hmmm … well, maybe if they weren’t paying so damn much to stay at the garden of Eden!!” Hill replied, a reference to the legal team’s pricey accommodations.

At 3:01 p.m. EST that same day, Hill sent Browne a message that said, “Doug! You’re staying! Don’t say anything yet to defense. I still have to email Hollie (sic).”

In the intervening hours, Hill had arranged for Browne to split his time between the defense, the county, and the attorney general’s office for the duration of the trial with the three entities sharing the cost of his services. However, it appears from Hill’s text message that the defense team may have been the last to know.

As word got out that Murdaugh would be taking the stand to testify in his own defense on February 23, 2023, Hill sent the following message to Browne, “Can you believe he’s going to take the stand?” This message was sent on the same day the defense alleged Hill told jurors “don’t be fooled” by Murdaugh’s testimony.

“Right!?!?!” Browne replied, “Of course he’s used to being the center of attention and talking his way out of things.”

At 3:08 p.m. EST on February 28, 2023, Hill send Browne a message that took their interactions in a decidedly different direction. As forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey – arguably the star witness for the prosecution – testified about the crime scene and evidence, Hill shared a bit of gossipy speculation about him with Browne.

(Click to view)

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during Paul Murdaugh’s murder during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

“If you look up Kenny Kinsey on fb, you will notice his wife and children … now I know gay men can be married and have children, but just saying … a really nice, smart, down to earth guy,” Hill wrote.

A review of the timeline of events leading up to Murdaugh’s jury tampering claim provides some perspective as to the timing of this rumor. The message about Kinsey was sent on a particularly eventful day. This is the day Hill questioned the so-called “egg juror” about a Facebook post allegedly made by her ex-husband. That evening S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman held an in camera conference on the matter of the egg juror – who would later be dismissed during closing arguments. That night Hill attended a party at the Wildlife Center with the media where her daughter provided musical entertainment.

Hill and Browne exchanged Facebook links in March 2023, but those posts have since been made private. At least one of them was about the Murdaugh trial – as evidenced in follow up text messages that commented on the content and how it might have been helpful to the prosecution.

After the trial ended with a guilty verdict and two life sentences for Murdaugh, Browne sent a message that said he was planning a visit to the courthouse the following week.

“Please come!” Hill replied. “We are giving tours like crazy.”

In the same conversation, Hill said, “(I) have a question for you … what were you getting paid when you worked for the defense?”

“Around five thousand, but that includes a lot of background work as well,” Browne replied. “But if you need me for something I would give you a deal and a half!”

(Click to view)

Becky Hill (Pool)

There was a lapse of several weeks before Hill contacted Browne again.

Saturday, June 3, 2023 was the day before Hill was expected to turn her manuscript in for publication – and according to an email she sent to a friend she was “on a time crunch” with the book. It was one of thousands of emails sent from her county email account and obtained by FITSNews in December 2023 through a FOIA request. On that day, Hill was reviewing a mockup for the book cover, writing acknowledgements and asking some to read the manuscript and reply with feedback. The request she made of Browne via text was for information.

“If you can tell me if you know Alex(‘s) involvement in writing the closing argument or did Jim help? Do you know?” Hill asked.

Browne did not reply.

“One more – did the Murdaugh family come out to Eden and visit any?” Hill asked.

“No they didn’t,” Browne said. “But when they got kicked out they went and stayed at John Marvin’s place … I do know that every night Alex called for a meeting with the defense team … but I was asked to leave for those since it was attorney client privilege(d).”

Two months later Hill’s book was released, which eventually prompted the defense’s motion for a new trial. While that motion was denied by justice Toal on January 29, 2024, the investigation into the allegations against Hill has continued.

Could the release of these text messages be a sign there is much more to unravel about the clerk of court and her activities during the Murdaugh trial?

Stay tuned …

THE EXHIBIT …

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

