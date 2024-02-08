Lexington Medical Center Expands Reach With Opening Of New Cayce Facility

“Increasing access to the care they need when and where they need it…”

Lexington Medical Center – an award-winning hospital system in the Midlands region of South Carolina – can now help serve more Midlands’ residents with the opening of Lexington Medical Center Cayce. Located at 1111 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, S.C., Lexington Medical Center Cayce offers urgent care, laboratory and imaging services for the area – which boasts a growing population of young professionals, state government employees and University of South Carolina students, faculty and administration.

It is the newest facility to join the growing family of Lexington Medical Center locations. Its opening comes at an opportune moment as flu activity continues to be high in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

“The addition of Lexington Medical Center Cayce will help us continue to meet the health care needs of our friends, families and neighbors by increasing access to the care they need when and where they need it,” said Tod Augsburger, president and CEO at Lexington Medical Center. “Residents in Cayce and West Columbia can now receive comprehensive urgent care and imaging services close to home, while neighboring communities have another location within our network to receive the highest quality care.”

According to the Urgent Care Association, the number of urgent care centers in the U.S. has grown by around seven percent per year, but patient volume has increased 60 percent since 2019. With the opening of Lexington Medical Center Cayce, the hospital’s network now has six urgent care centers in the Midlands with locations in Chapin, Irmo, Lexington and Northeast Columbia. Each urgent care center also offers On My Way through LMC MyChart to reduce wait times and improve patient experience.

“At Lexington Medical Center Cayce, our providers treat minor illnesses and injuries when patients can’t see their doctor or when they need care after hours. Our extensive diagnostic capabilities, including on-site imaging and lab services, will allow our providers to diagnose illnesses and injuries faster and help people feel better sooner,” said Lara Lott Moore, vice president of Community Medical Centers at Lexington Medical Center.

Lexington Medical Center Cayce is open Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Hours for the imaging center may vary. You can call Lexington Medical Center Cayce at (803) 314-0660.

