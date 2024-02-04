Joe Biden Triumphs In South Carolina … By A North Korean Margin

President Joe Biden captured the sort of landslide victory in South Carolina on Saturday typically reserved for socialist dictators running in rigged races. Yet while the incumbent Democrat attained a North Korea-esque winning percentage, the lack of participation from voters identifying with the Palmetto State’s perpetual minority party raised eyebrows.

First, the numbers: With 100 percent of counties reporting, Biden captured 126,321 ballots (or 96.22 percent of the Palmetto State’s self-identified Democrat vote). Self-help guru Marianne Williamson received 2,726 votes ( 2.08 percent ) while Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips collected only 2,239 votes ( 1.71 percent ). Only 131,276 South Carolinians – or 4.09 percent of the state’s 3.23 million registered voters – cast ballots in this election, which fell well shy of the Democratic turnout record (539,263) set four years ago and dramatically shy of the Democratic turnout percentage record (23 percent) set in 2008.

There are several reasons for the lack of voter participation in yesterday’s election …

First and foremost, this race was never competitive. Biden has nothing resembling viable opposition in the Democratic primary, although speculation abounds that Democratic leaders intend to replace him on the ticket later this year. Unless (until?) that happens, though, he remains the only game in town on the Democratic side of the ledger.

President ?@JoeBiden? wins the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary with a staggering 96.2 percent of the vote. He got less than half the votes he got four years ago, though, a testament to the lack of competitiveness of this race … #FirstInTheSouth #2024Election pic.twitter.com/fyOWX8KROP — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 4, 2024

Second, the inevitability of Biden’s South Carolina win has prompted many Palmetto State Democrats to try and play spoilers in the upcoming ‘First in the South’ Republican presidential primary – scheduled for three weeks from now (February 24, 2024). In that race, former U.S. president Donald Trump is poised to positively shellack former S.C. governor Nikki Haley in her own backyard – but many Democrats are backing Haley in the hopes of blunting Trump’s momentum.

Will their crossover campaign work? It’s doubtful, but …

I will vote for Haley later this month, just to vote against Trump. But Biden gets my vote in Nov. — Robert Patterson (@coastaleye) February 4, 2024

Third, Biden is just not very popular. Only 38.9 percent of voters across the country approve of the job he’s doing compared to 55.2 percent who disapprove. He’s also lost broad swaths of his own electorate as a result of his positioning vis-à-vis the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Despite these troubling undercurrents, Biden trumpeted his South Carolina win as though it were some sort of popular mandate that would propel him to a second term in the White House.

“In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the presidency,” Biden said in a statement heralding his win. “Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser — again.”

The left-leaning mainstream media played along, too, touting Biden’s Palmetto State win as supplying him with a “dose of energy,” claiming it gave the president “what he wanted” while also setting him “on (a) path to renomination.”

That’s some serious spin for an election in which 96 percent of the state’s registered voters – including the overwhelming majority of Democratic voters – didn’t bother to show up. It’s especially dizzying when you consider Biden’s campaign “invested heavily in driving up turnout,” according to The Associated Press.

Four trips to the Palmetto State by vice president Kamala Harris also do not appear to have done much to mobilize the black vote in South Carolina, either.

