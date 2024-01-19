Tim Scott To Back Donald Trump

Former U.S. president Donald Trump – who already had a massive firewall in place in South Carolina (in the increasingly unlikely event he needed it) – received arguably the most pivotal Palmetto State endorsement of them all on Friday.

Leading former S.C. governor Nikki Haley by anywhere between 25-30 percent in the polls in her home state, Trump landed the backing of U.S. senator Tim Scott – the state’s junior senator as well as both his and Haley’s erstwhile presidential rival.

Scott will announce the endorsement at a Trump rally in New Hampshire on Friday evening.

News of Scott’s decision was first reported by Jonathan Swan and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times.

Trump’s securing of Scott’s endorsement is significant on multiple levels. Nationally, it represents yet another one of Trump and Haley’s former rivals lending their imprimatur to Trump. Just last week, Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his endorsement of Trump after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Scott’s endorsement is also tremendously significant as it relates to next month’s “First in the South” presidential primary. He joins a lengthy list of statewide elected officials backing Trump including governor Henry McMaster, U.S. senator Lindsey Graham, attorney general Alan Wilson, state treasurer Curtis Loftis, lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and secretary of state Mark Hammond.

The bill is even bitterer for Haley to swallow considering she appointed Scott to the U.S. Senate following the resignation of Jim DeMint in January 2013.

Haley and Scott were also on the same team in 2016 as part of the #NeverTrump movement that sought to elevate U.S. senator Marco Rubio of Florida to the GOP nomination.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

