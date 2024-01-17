“At some point in a career, one needs to step aside …”

Seventh-term incumbent U.S. congressman Jeff Duncan will not seek reelection to South Carolina’s third congressional district in 2024, according to a news release from his office.

“At some point in a career, one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for liberty, just as I have,” Duncan said in the release.

Duncan added he was “proud” of his conservative voting record and his leadership on “fiscal responsibility and energy issues.”

Duncan’s decision comes as he is embroiled in a sex scandal involving a Washington, D.C. lobbyist – and, by virtue of that relationship, a nasty legal dispute with his estranged wife, Melody Hodges Duncan. It also comes as at least one credible challenger was already making moves to run against him in the 2024 Republican primary election.

And as negative ads related to the scandal were already dropping on him …

The decision also sets up an open primary election for this staunchly Republican seat, which runs along the Georgia and North Carolina borders in the northwestern portion of the state. Duncan was first elected to represent the third district in 2010 after his predecessor, Gresham Barrett, stepped down to run for governor.

Prior to Barrett, the district was represented by current U.S. senator Lindsey Graham.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Duncan is in a public relationship with Liz Williams – a Jackson, Mississippi native and former National Rifle Association (NRA) lobbyist who has allegedly been involved in multiple extramarital extracurriculars in our nation’s capital. However, divorce filings (.pdf) against the congressman claim he committed adultery with “at least one other woman.”

Duncan has also reportedly been sending electronic payments to at least one of these women since news of his affairs became public.

Duncan’s scandal was exclusively reported by this media outlet on September 22, 2023. To his credit, though, the congressman had been handling the drama infinitely better than neighboring U.S. congressman William Timmons, another hypocritical “family values” Republican who has found himself mired in extramarital misadventures. Timmons’ scandal has continued to dominate headlines in the socially conservative Upstate region of South Carolina for the past year-and-a-half – in no small part due to the congressman’s chronic petulance and pusillanamy.

Duncan, on the other hand, kept a low profile in the aftermath of the allegations against him becoming public – although the onset of campaign season threatened to bring them bubbling up to the surface again.

By stepping down, the 58-year-old Greenville, S.C. native has spared himself the indignities of a bruising GOP primary campaign – although he may not be out of the woods as it relates to his conduct pursuant to his alleged extramarital dalliances.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments in Duncan’s case – as well as the field filing to replace him.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

