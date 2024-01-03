SCGOP Political Director Arrested On ‘Assault By Mob’ Charge

The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP)’s political director has been arrested and charged with third degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records in Horry County, S.C.

Twenty-two-year-old Braylee Estep of Conway, S.C. was booked at the J. Reuben Long detention center on that charge shortly after midnight on Wednesday (January 3, 2024). Her arrest comes less than two months before the pivotal “First in the South” GOP presidential primary.

News of Estep’s arrest was first reported by Dennis Bright of WBTW TV-13 (CBS – Florence/ Myrtle Beach, S.C.).

As of this writing, no details about the charges have been released … all we know is Estep was arrested by officers of the Conway, S.C. police department late Tuesday evening and booked at approximately 12:13 a.m. EST Wednesday morning. Estep was reportedly released on Wednesday afternoon on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Sources familiar with the situation told this media outlet Estep’s arrest stemmed from a December 2023 incident involving an alleged assault of her mother, 53-year-old Michele Stalvey Estep. Michele Estep was booked at approximately 7:43 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (January 2, 2024) at the same detention center, although no charge is yet listed accompanying her booking information.

The December 2023 incident which led to these arrests reportedly took place at a Conway bar owned by Estep’s family.

“Her mom got into a fight – Braylee and another bar worker defended her mom – police were called and statements were taken,” a source familiar with the incident told us.

It is not immediately clear if anyone else associated with the melee had been incarcerated. According to our sources, Estep and her mother planned on pressing charges against the other individual(s) involved in the bar incident.

Estep is a graduate of the University of South Carolina who began working with the party in 2018 as an intern, according to her official party biography. During the 2022 election cycle, she worked in Georgia as a regional Republican coordinator for governor Brian Kemp and for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Last year, Estep moved back to South Carolina and has been involved in the precinct reorganization process in the Palmetto State’s seventh congressional district.

“Braylee is driven by connecting votes through grassroots outreach,” her bio noted.

Estep is a native of Conway, graduate of Conway High School and has previously worked at her family’s small business, Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Estep is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges that may be filed against her.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

