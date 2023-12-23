Becky Hill’s Emails – Week In Review 12/23/2023

We had originally planned to take a break for the Christmas holidays, but events this week overtook us … specifically events enveloping embattled Colleton County, South Carolina clerk of court Becky Hill.

Hill, as our regular audience is well aware, is facing allegations of jury tampering in connection with last winter’s ‘Trial of the Century’ in the Palmetto State, the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

As we reported exclusively yesterday, former South Carolina chief justice Jean Toal – who has been tapped to handle this case following the recusal of circuit court judge Clifton Newman – is moving quickly to hear Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial.

In fact, since we taped this show, we’ve learned the dates which have been tentatively set aside for this hearing …

Confirmed: Evidentiary hearing in Alex #Murdaugh's bid for a new trial has been scheduled to begin on Monday, January 29, 2024. Three days have been set aside by former chief justice Jean Toal and the hearing is tentatively set for Richland County, S.C. Stay tuned for details. — FITSNews (@fitsnews) December 23, 2023

The woman at the heart of this hearing? Hill … who has been accused by Murdaugh’s lawyers of “betray(ing) her oath of office for money and fame” and “tamper(ing) with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

This week started off with a bang when I published an article entitled ‘The Real Becky Hill Conspiracy,” a brutally incisive look at some of the lies in which Hill and her allies have been caught as they seek to push back against the myriad allegations against her.

The real bombshell this week? Thursday’s release of more than 2,000 pages of emails from Hill’s taxpayer-funded Colleton County address. The emails – obtained by this media outlet under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) – showed Hill habitually used government resources to develop, promote and sell copies of her book, Behind the Doors of Justice. They also provided a window into Hill’s interactions with her co-authors, fellow government officials and members of the media before, during and after the Murdaugh trial.

Our research director and resident Murdaugh expert Jenn Wood joined me on this week’s show to discuss all the latest developments in the Becky Hill saga – including two of the latest conspiracy theories advanced by Hill and her allies. Wood and our researcher Callie Lyons are also preparing a deeper dive into the trove of emails released by Colleton County on Thursday.

Happy holidays!

