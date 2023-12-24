Putrid Pee Dee: Awful Odor Consumes Florence, South Carolina On Christmas Eve

Residents across Florence County, South Carolina awakened on Christmas Eve to a smell that did not bring glad tidings to their nostrils. The origin of the noxiously odiferous emanation – which many described as smelling similar to cat urine or ammonia – has yet to be determined, but citizens in neighboring counties claimed the putrid smell was permeating their air, too.

“Smells like a big cat pissed on Florence,” one resident noted.

Local officials have yet to comment on the stinky situation.

“This is the first I have heard of this so I really can’t comment,” Florence County administrator Kevin Yokim said on Sunday morning.

Residents have complained the odor is so bad it is causing nausea and headaches. They are also frustrated with the lack of information being provided by officials with both the city and county.

On Sunday afternoon – a day after the smell was first reported – Florence County councilman William Schofield addressed the situation on his social media, saying government officials were working with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) in the hopes of determining what was causing the odor.

“For a little over twenty-four hours there has been a strong odor present in and around the city limits of Florence,” Schofield wrote on Facebook. “Rest assured the city, the county and DHEC are all aware and are trying to figure out the source of it to address all of your concerns.”

Schofield promised to updated citizens when he had more information.

“Until then everyone please try and enjoy this time with all of our family and friends on this beautiful Christmas Eve,” he wrote.

Along with the putrid smell, some residents noted a heavy haze across the sky on Saturday evening – a vapor-like cloud that sat approximately twenty feet in the air.

via Facebook

Social media users speculated the odor was caused by a gas leak at the TJ Maxx located at the Florence Mall. Others believed it was more likely related to issues with the sewer system given recent reports of residents experiencing brown water.

Along with government and health officials, the region’s most industrious reporter, Tonya Brown of WPDE TV-15 (ABC – Florence/ Myrtle Beach, S.C.) was also stumped.

“Some of you have reached out to me about a very bad smell, that is very noticeable over part of Florence,” Brown wrote. “I know there was a gas leak several hours ago, but I’m not sure if that is behind the smell. It may be several hours or a day or two before I can find out what smells so bad throughout the city.”

Given the widespread nature of the smell, it is unlikely it originated from a visiting relative emptying their “tenement on wheels” into the sewer system, but count on FITSNews to follow the story until the source of the elusive odor is identified.

Fortunately for children in the area, we did make contact with the North Pole and and Santa’s press secretary indicated there are no plans to adjust their Florence County delivery schedule tonight. Saint Nick and his reindeer may be forced to don gas masks during their trip through the Pee Dee, however.

