Extortion In The Pee Dee: Law Firm Probes Potential Corruption, Deceptive Practices

What happens when a South Carolina businessman reportedly succumbs to extortion while attempting to revitalize a rural municipality? According to legal representation, he’s asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement before civic henchmen request another kickback.

Within days of Steve Edwards exposing the potential scheme, he was allegedly accosted by public servants and general contractors at his commercial property within the City of Dillon. According to Edwards, the posse vowed to rescind his construction permits for 111 North Railroad Avenue after months of cash-only demands with minimal explanation.

Following the confrontation, Edwards was approached by yet another alleged participant in this convoluted financial scheme: his former contractor. According to documents obtained by FITSNews, Doug Miller of Miller’s Plumbing & Electric told Edwards he feared repercussion from city leaders — and offered to salvage the ill-fated project on behalf of another contractor … for $5,000 cash.

The reservoir of allegations against the city — and its code enforcement director, specifically— are currently under investigation by an experienced litigator in The Midlands.

In accordance with the Connell Law Firm‘s ongoing investigation, we pose this question to Dillon officials — cui bono? Or, “who benefits?”

***

THE GOOD OL’ BOY NETWORK

When Edwards and his business partner purchased the effectively condemned building this year, their plan was to convert the structure into a two-story hotel and houseroom. City officials graciously rezoned the property to accommodate their project — which was to be reimbursed with $50,000 from the Dillon Historic Preservation Grant (“DHPG”) program.

If you recognize the grant at issue, it’s likely because former Dillon mayor Corey Jackson was arrested on four counts of forgery related to the same program and property in August 2023. Jackson — previously charged with 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in May 2019 — was suspended from office within a month of his swear-in ceremony.

Jackson later pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of communicating obscene messages. As a condition of his plea deal, you can find him on the South Carolina sex offender registry.

According to the latest probable cause affidavits, Jackson submitted four pre-approved applications for reimbursement from the DHPG — a program financed by the state and offered by the city to assist local business owners with property repairs. The 28-year-old was charged with forging every estimate across two of his properties, which included 111 North Railroad Avenue.

***

Edwards purchased the downtown parcel four months after Jackson’s alleged forgery. The businessman now stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars for what we can only assume is his failure to comply with the “good ol’ boy network.”

Benny Genwright is the director of code enforcement and planning for Dillon. According to documents, Genwright informed Edwards he was required to hire a general contractor to procure building permits for his commercial project. Subsequently, the trusted public servant introduced Edwards to Monty Grey of Monty Grey Jr. Construction.

The three men purportedly met outside of Grenwright’s city government office for a meeting he brokered. By way of introduction, Grey allegedly told Edwards that he needed $1,000 in cash to secure the necessary building permits — but that it was Edwards’ responsibility to acquire workers and ensure their performance. Under Grenwright’s trusted supervision, Edwards agreed to pay this initial ransom.

Upon the direction of his newfound general contractor, Edwards rendezvoused with Grey at the soon-to-be damned property. According to documents, he ordered Edwards to approach his truck and hand over the cash which was counted on-site. Immediately thereafter, Grey reportedly told Edwards, “I think I need another $1,000 cash.”

The second ransom was provided without contest following another walk to the bank.

(Click to view)

Inside the now-shuttered commercial project in downtown Dillon. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

Over the following weeks, Edwards worked to secure his own contact with electricians, carpenters, roofers and tradesmen alike. At no point in time did Grey perform his pre-paid duties or work to secure secondary quotes — later discovered to be a prerequisite for the DHPG. That being said, Grey did introduce Edwards to Miller, the plumber we mentioned earlier.

As documents allege, Miller also required $1,000 in cash to obtain plumbing and electrical permits accompanied by nonexistent oversight for either installations. The functions were to simultaneously go unsupervised by Grey and therefore Grenwright.

Starting to see a pattern here?

***

THE ALLEGED SCHEME UNRAVELS …

At an undetermined time, someone lodged a “complaint” against Miller for starting work on the project in late-April — supposedly earlier than noted in Edwards’ grant application. Grenwright explained to Edwards that due to the premature start date, Miller’s ongoing work was no longer refundable by the DHPG. Coincidentally, the alleged violation does not appear to have ever been documented, per Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Moreover, the application originally submitted by Edwards — and approved by Grenwright — did, in fact, note a baseline start date of April 27, 2023 for the capitol project. FITSNews was provided a copy of the original submission effectively exonerating Edwards from penalty and leaving critics asking … where is the issue?

(Click to view)

Edwards’ original DHPG application reflecting a late-April start date. (Via: Connell Law Firm)

“Miraculously,” someone within the City of Dillon had amended Edwards’ original grant application without his knowledge — striking through “April 27, 2023” with a pen and handwriting the date of “May 9, 2023” beside it. FITSNews was furthermore provided a copy of this document which does, in fact, contain the scribbles in question.

(Click to view)

Amended DHPG application reflecting a handwritten start date (Via: Connell Law Firm)

At a subsequent council meeting following the complaint, Grenwright and another public servant informed the city that Grey’s “work” at North Railroad Avenue was reimbursable. Remember — Grey was Edwards general contractor who had not only accomplished nothing on this project, but had no plans to accomplish anything.

In simple language, the City of Dillon awarded Edwards the grant money to finance any and all construction bids procured by Grey — the slothful general contractor introduced to him by Grenwright. He redrafted a $29,500 roofing contract within the month.

As per doing everything himself, Edwards had contacted a local flooring contractor who agreed to perform work upon his commercial property for $8,132.01 . Come nightfall of June 11, 2023 — approximately one week before the flooring work was scheduled to begin — Grey alledgly approached Edwards with a piece of paper in hand.

According to the politically connected general contractor, the flooring quote needed to be on his “Monty Grey Jr. Construction” letterhead — likely for DHPG reimbursement — and thereupon gave the businessman his estimate. The paper detailed an identical job description, with minor modifications to countertops and cabinetry, for a dramatically inflated price of $46,000 .

Edwards refused to accept the egregious 565 percent markup and took his concerns to the department of code enforcement the following morning. While inside Grenwright’s office, Edwards said he questioned the correlation of cash demands, inflated quotes, disputed start dates and exclusive channeling of reimbursements towards Grey.

According to Edwards, Grenwright was visibly unmoved by his observations and reportedly promised to “fix” the situation. This is when the posse reportedly gathered inside of Edwards’ property — consisting of Grenwright, mayor Tally McColl and others. The show of force came after Edwards refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement presented to him by Janet Paschal, the city attorney.

Former federal prosecutor Derek Shoemake investigates potential extortion in the Pee Dee. Full report coming soon to @fitsnews ? pic.twitter.com/tEgMwoo3d0 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) October 17, 2023

***

WRONGDOING UNDER INVESTIGATION

“Right now, I see a lot of smoke,” said Derek A. Shoemake, a criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) in the District of South Carolina. Shoemake was elected to Kershaw County Council after a special general election in August of this year.

Shoemake told FITSNews the Connell Law Firm is actively investigating the veracity of Edwards’ allegations against the city. In this matter, he believes the “facts” and “information” already discovered by his team are emblematic of public corruption cases he prosecuted for the feds.

“I’m can’t say, unequivocally, that the city of Dillon is corrupt,” he said. “But what I can say is that my client [Edwards] was taken advantage of by untoward business practices which the city was made aware of months ago.”

“In broad strokes, what appears to be happening is a fairly substantial abuse of the grant program,” Shoemake continued.

A little more than a month ago – on October 3, 2023 – Shoemake emailed a nine-page letter to the city council, city attorney, city manager and mayor of Dillon. Not a single person responded to him. As a result, Shoemake was forced to report his findings to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Like Shoemake, FITSNews reached out to Dillon city manager Glen Wagner to get his take on the allegations against his municipality – as well as provide an open microphone to any of its officials to get their take on the situation.

“I believe the city attorney responded to you,” Wagner responded.

She didn’t.

Shoemake has already identified a number of potential criminal and civil violations including misconduct in office, fraud, conspiracy and violation of the Palmetto State’s unfair trade practices.

Count on this media outlet to keep tabs on this case as it moves forward – and to keep our audience updated in the event city officials decide to respond.

Finally, if you know of similar cases in your community deserving of investigative scrutiny, please reach out to our media outlet. We’re committed to exposing nefarious activity within government at all levels — and holding those in charge of public funds (and the public trust) accountable for their actions.

***

THE DISPATCH …

(Via: Provided)

***

***

