Anti-Semitic ‘Rat Poison’ Packets Dropped In South Carolina Neighborhood

“As far as the fear factor, they got me …”

Residents of an upscale South Carolina Lowcountry suburb are reporting the receipt of ant-semitic propaganda packets placed on their driveways – packets laced with rat poison. The dissemination of these packets is the latest example of escalating domestic tensions accompanying the rapidly deteriorating geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

“A group of hateful and mentally unstable individuals distributed anti-semitic propaganda on every driveway throughout our neighborhood,” Alyson Kenny posted on her Instagram page this week. “The messages were zipped inside baggies full of what we now know is rat poisoning. I believe these individuals acted with hopes of creating fear and also disruption – and maybe even distrust – among our neighbors.”

Kenny – an etiquette instructor – resides with her family in Brickyard Plantation, a community located off of Highway 17 near historic Boone Hall plantation. She posted Instagram message on Tuesday afternoon (October 24, 2023), indicating the messages were placed in neighborhood driveways sometime “between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. (EDT)” that morning.

(Click to view)

A resident of Brickyard Plantation displays one of the poison-laced propaganda packages distributed on neighborhood driveways in the early morning hours of October 24, 2023. (Provided)

“As far as the fear factor, they got me,” Kenny said. “I have a one and three-year-old and two dogs and now I have to add rat poisoning to the long list of things I worry might harm my family.”

While Kenny said the messages raised safety concerns, she was confident her neighbors – and the broader Mount Pleasant community – would not be intimidated by the anti-semitic campaign.

“The messages of hate and discrimination will have no influence in this neighborhood, in this community or in our hearts,” she said. “Instead, we will continue to come together to show love and support for those hurting by these vulgar and malicious acts of crime.”

Here is her post detailing the anti-semitic propaganda …

(Click to view)

(Via: Instagram)

Images of the propaganda leaflets were provided to this media outlet. We would warn our audience prior to clicking on these materials that they are exceedingly disturbing and contain graphic images.

You can view the propaganda leaflets here, here, here and here. Again, please be warned before clicking that the material is disturbing and contains graphic images.

In a written post accompanying her video message, Kenny urged others who received similar messages to contact local law enforcement.

“If anyone else in the Charleston area has received these zip lock baggies please report to the Mount Pleasant police department as this is a federal crime,” she wrote.

This media outlet has reached out to the Mount Pleasant police department in the hopes of obtaining any information on potential criminal investigations into these messages. As soon as we receive an update from law enforcement, we will be sure to provide it to our audience.

Needless to say, our media outlet condemns not only the vile, horrific content of these poisonously hateful messages, but also the danger posed by the inclusion of actual poison in their dissemination. Hopefully, those responsible for the distribution of these materials be identified, apprehended and brought to justice.

Stay tuned …

UPDATE: In the aftermath of this article being published, we are hearing of similar “hate mail” rat poison drops in other parts of the state …

Here is a picture of it. I'm not sure of the neighborhood, but I'm pretty sure it was in NE Columbia and it was in every driveway. pic.twitter.com/hIAKEP9FbL — Chris (@cjtiger300) October 25, 2023

