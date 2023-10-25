SLED Charges Lowcountry Sheriff’s Deputy With Assault and Battery

A former deputy with the Berkeley County sheriff’s office (BCSO) downgraded uniforms after he was booked into the same detention center where many accused criminals he previously arrested were sent.

Randal Morris Timmons, 61, was arrested last Friday (October 20, 2023) and charged with assault and battery in the third degree following an extensive investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

If convicted of this crime, Timmons could face a maximum fine of $500 and thirty days imprisonment in Berkeley County — where he would likely encounter customers from his previous occupation.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for his arrest, Timmons was attempting to execute a lawful roadside apprehension after an unarmed suspect failed to stop for blue lights on or about January 18, 2022.

During the ensuing roadside stop, Timmons used his service-issued taser to subdue the suspect — who was refusing to comply with his orders to “get on the ground.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Timmons “assaulted [the suspect] by kicking him twice in the back while he was on the ground.”

Not only that, “after being handcuffed, Timmons pulled [the suspect] up from the ground by his hair.”

According to a Facebook page matching Timmons’ description, he “retired” from law enforcement last year and currently works at a nurse practitioners office.

As with anyone accused of committing crime, Timmons is considered innocent until proven guilty – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges that may be filed against him.

Timmons was released on Monday morning on a $5,000 bond. No word yet on when he will make his first court appearance in connection to the SLED charge filed against him.

