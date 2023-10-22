Vehicle Registered To Reality TV Star Kathryn Dennis Involved In Hit-And-Run

A vehicle registered to South Carolina reality television star Kathryn Dennis was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Berkeley County early Friday morning, according to law enforcement reports. The incident – which occurred at 7:30 a.m. EDT near Whitesville Elementary School – left a Berkeley County deputy hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial mainstream media reports claimed the deputy – a school resource officer – had been killed in the incident. Those reports were inaccurate, however.

Authorities have yet to say whether Dennis was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time the officer was struck, however reality television blogs wasted little time in accusing her of “plowing her car into a police officer” and “shamelessly flee(ing) the scene.”

As of Sunday evening, Dennis, 31, had yet to be charged in connection with the hit-and-run, which is currently being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP). So far, all that is known is that the vehicle – a 2022 Ford SUV – was located at Dennis’ address after it was allegedly observed leaving the scene of the incident outside the school.

A statuesque redheaded diva who hails from Pinopolis, S.C., Dennis was a fixture on the first eight seasons of Southern Charm – a Bravo TV reality television show. She first appeared on the program as a love interest of the series’ original male protagonist, Thomas Ravenel.

The combustible nature of the Dennis-Ravenel relationship fueled Southern Charm’s rise – and made both of them superstars. But it has been rocky road on and off the camera … for both of them. Earlier this year, Dennis lost a contentious battle with Ravenel over the custody of their two children – eight-year-old Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and six-year-old St. Julien Rembert Ravenel.

Stay tuned to this media outlet for updates on this developing story …

