Richland County Deputy Perishes In Traffic Crash

A Richland County, South Carolina deputy died in a fatal vehicular crash on Friday evening, sheriff Leon Lott announced on Saturday morning.

Jacob Eric Salrin, 23, perished in the crash – which took place at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on Bluff Road six miles southeast of downtown Columbia, S.C. on Friday evening (September 29, 2023).

“It is with unimaginable sadness that sheriff Leon Lott announces the death of deputy Jacob Eric Salrin from a fatal vehicle collision while on duty,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department noted on Saturday morning. “As the Richland County Sheriff’s Department mourns the loss of their brother, we thank the community for their support. Funeral details will be released in the coming days.”

A January 2023 graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Salrin won the Clifford Moyer Marksmanship Award during his training. He was hired by Richland County as a patrol deputy last year.

News of the crash was first reported by WLTX TV-19 (CBS – Columbia, S.C.). The investigation into the crash is being led by the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Salrin was driving a 2017 Ford sedan traveling westbound at the time of the collision, which involved a tractor trailer traveling eastbound attempting to make a left-handed turn. Salrin was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Count on this news outlet to keep our audience updated in the event additional information is released regarding this tragic crash.

