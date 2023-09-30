Prosecutorial Misconduct Allegations, Murder Investigation, Political Update – Week In Review 9/30/2023

There was no shortage of material to cover on this week’s edition of our Week In Review. Our show kicked off with some troubling allegations against one of the top prosecutors from convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, South Carolina earlier this year.

Stay tuned as we dig deeper into the allegations against assistant attorney general Johnny Meadors, who became a household name in Palmetto State legal circles after delivering the prosecution’s emotional rebuttal to Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin‘s closing argument.

This week’s show also featured research director Jenn Wood and special projects director Dylan Nolan updating our audience on their recent visit to a remote corner of the South Carolina Lowcountry – part of our ongoing “Death on the Tracks” investigation into the unsolved murder of Daniel Reed “DJ” Smith of Dorchester County, S.C.

Dylan and I closed things out by breaking down the state of national politics in the context of the latest “Republican” presidential debate … along with an update on the sex scandal enveloping U.S. congressman Jeff Duncan of Greenville, S.C.

How are things unfolding so far for Duncan? Not especially well … although infinitely better than things unfolded for fellow South Carolina congressman William Timmons when he ass-backed his way into a saga that continues to play out more than a year after it broke.

Once again, thanks to everyone for tuning in to another edition of our show.

