Prominent South Carolina Photographer Arrested For Sexual Assault

A prominent South Carolina photographer was arrested earlier this month after allegedly fondling his female assistant and attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him.

Eugene D. “Dubose” Blakeney IV, 64, of Johns Island, S.C., is one of the most sought-after child photographers in the southeast. According to his website, he is a self-trained photographer who has been “creating memorable images since 1977.”

Sources familiar with his work have described him as “world-renowned.”

“DuBose specializes in the classic black and white vignetted style created in the earlier days of photography,” his website noted. “His angelic portraits of children are displayed around the world and their timeless look will take you back to days gone by. A native Charlestonian, DuBose enjoys spending time with his family in the charm-filled Holy City.”

According to the city of Columbia, S.C. police department, investigators with its special victims unit (SVU) arrested and charged Blakeney on September 18, 2023 with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in the third degree related to an incident that allegedly took place on September 6, 2023.

Blakeney “is accused of touching a female without consent and trying to force the victim to perform a sex act,” according to Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons.

According to sources familiar with the alleged assault, the famed photographer attempted to force his 22-year-old assistant’s face “into his genitals.”

Blakeney’s online calendar listed two photo sessions in Columbia, S.C. on September 7-8, 2023. He is scheduled to travel to Alabama and North Carolina for photo shoots next month.

Blakeney was released from the Alvin S. Glenn detention center after posting a $10,000 surety bond. There is no immediate word regarding his representation on this criminal charge – nor is it clear when he is scheduled to make his first appearance in court.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop as soon as we have that information …

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Blakeney is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to the charge filed against him.

