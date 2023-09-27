Prominent South Carolina Attorney, Former Citadel Quarterback Passes Away

Members of the South Carolina legal community – and The Citadel military college family – are mourning the passing of West Columbia, S.C. attorney Stanley Myers.

Myers died suddenly on Wednesday morning, sources familiar with the situation confirmed to this media outlet. Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed his passing shortly thereafter.

Myers was 47 years old. He is survived by his wife, Tashia Myers, and their two children.

A commissioned infantry officer turned judge advocate general, Myers was a partner at the Moore Bradley Myers firm where he specialized in personal injury law, workers’ compensation, criminal defense, and military law.

In addition to his professional work, he founded a mentoring program for young people in his hometown of Swansea, S.C.

State representative Kambrell Garvin was among those paying tribute to Myers on social media. According to Garvin, he and Myers had traded texts the night before he died.

“Life is so short,” Garvin wrote. “Love your people because tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Prayers for the Myers family and all those who knew and loved this legal giant and great public servant.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

