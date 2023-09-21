‘Murdaugh Murders’: Netflix Zeroes In On Drug Connections

Season two of the hit Netflix series, ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, debuted this week on the popular streaming platform – providing some major revelations relating to the alleged drug conspiracy many have long believe is tied to convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. The three-episode second installment of the true crime documentary delivered the first highly-anticipated interviews with Curtis “Eddie” Smith, Blanca Simpson and Mushelle “Shelly” Smith following the conclusion of the Palmetto State’s “Trial of the Century,” which resulted in double murder convictions and a pair of life sentences for Murdaugh.

As with the first season – which was released at the height of the Murdaugh trial – the timing of the second season’s drop was impeccable, with its trailer hitting a little over a week after Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a bombshell motion seeking a new trial.

Within its first twenty-four hours on the platform, the show was already the No. 1 viewed program in the country – which is the same thing that happened when the first installment of the series was launched.

Produced by Mike Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason, the latest episodes feature trial footage masterfully interwoven with interviews from many of the key players who became household names during the proceedings – which were followed by millions globally. The series also features extensive interviews from S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, reporter Valerie Bauerlein of The Wall Street Journal and Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill – who is at the center of the seismic jury tampering allegations raised by Murdaugh’s lawyers.

While other documentaries released after the verdict have focused primarily on the trial, Netflix’s ‘Murdaugh Murders’ continues to push past the legal narratives in search of deeper truths. Its interviews with those closest to Murdaugh have uncovered more details of the web of crime and corruption tied to the disgraced lawyer in the years leading up to the murders — including details that weren’t revealed during the trial.

Eddie Smith is featured prominently in the documentary – his first extensive interview since being charged as a co-conspirator in Murdaugh’s acknowledged money laundering and drug schemes.

(Click to view)

Deputy attorney general Creighton Waters and South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson. (Netflix)

The details he revealed regarding those activities were nothing short of jaw dropping – and aligned closely with reports filed by this media outlet as early as September of 2021. In addition to providing the closest look yet at Murdaugh’s alleged drug network, Smith also shared for the first time publicly what he said occurred when he allegedly shot Murdaugh in a bizarre roadside shooting incident – which the state claimed was a suicide attempt gone wrong. Smith further spilled the tea on the $2.4 million in checks he cashed at Murdaugh’s request over the past decade.

First, though, the roadside shooting.

“THINGS JUST GOT ALL FUCKED UP”

As we reported in early February, Smith was prepared to testify at Murdaugh’s double homicide trial that his best friend confessed to savagely killing his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River on the border of Colleton and Hampton counties.

This confession was allegedly made by Murdaugh during the roadside shooting.

“He said ‘things just got all fucked up,'” Smith said.

In the weeks leading up to Murdaugh’s double homicide trial, Smith reportedly expounded on this statement – affirming that Murdaugh did, in fact, expressly confess to the murders of Maggie and Paul.

According to indictments filed by the South Carolina statewide grand jury, Murdaugh’s money flowed through Smith – his alleged check casher/ drug dealer – to “downstream beneficiaries,” a term coined by lead prosecutor Waters. In his Netflix interviews, though, Smith denied being a drug dealer.

“If I was a drug dealer, I wasn’t a good one because I had only one client,” he said. “And that was Alex Murdaugh.”

Smith claimed his business relationship escalated in late 2015/ early 2016 when he stopped by Murdaugh’s office and was asked to deliver a package to Beaufort. Smith realized when he got to his vehicle that the envelope he was carrying rattled as if it contained pills. While he doesn’t clearly state to whom he delivered the package, he “assumed it was going to law offices down there.”

Smith also claimed Murdaugh asked him to run several more interesting errands.

“He asked me to go to airports to meet people,” Smith said. “Different airports around South Carolina, Georgia. You know, small airports.”

Smith didn’t elaborate, but these airport visits are certainly of note given the long history between Murdaugh suspected drug smuggler Barrett Boulware. This relationship culminated with Murdaugh’s purchase of the Moselle property – which was conveniently equipped with a long runway – from Boulware in 2013.

Smith admitted he cashed a lot of checks for Murdaugh over a period of roughly a decade, but insisted he asked frequently if he was participating in money laundering. Murdaugh always assured him that wasn’t what was happening.

When Smith got worried and tried to end his side job with Murdaugh, he was met with what he believed to be a veiled threat directed at his daughter.

(Click to view)

Blanca Simpson with the Murdaugh’s dog, Bubba. (Netflix)

The second season ended with a cliffhanger – speculation as to whether Murdaugh acted alone when he murdered his wife and son on June 7, 2021.

Prosecutors said he didn’t.

“If he had help, we would have pursued it,” attorney general Wilson said.

But it was the responses of those who knew Murdaugh best that were the most haunting – as none of them believed he acted alone.

Blanca Simpson’s response was the most chilling. When asked Simpson hesitated before responding, “I don’t want to answer that question.” After a long pause, she continued with a look of fear in her eyes, “I don’t … I don’t feel comfortable answering that question.”

Eddie Smith’s final words to filmmakers may be the most prophetic given this was filmed long before Murdaugh’s latest legal bombshell.

“Don’t think because he’s in jail that this is over with,” Smith said. “This is just a bump in the road.”

