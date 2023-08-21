Lowcountry Watch: Charleston Mayoral Candidate Popped For DUI

A candidate for mayor of Charleston, South Carolina was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

Debra Gammons, 63, was arrested by officers of the Mount Pleasant, S.C. police department and booked at the sheriff Al Cannon detention center at approximately 1:15 a.m. EDT on Saturday (August 19, 2022). Charged with first offense driving under the influence, she was released roughly thirteen hours later.

A magistrate released Gammons from custody on a $992 persona recognizance bond, according to jail records.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

