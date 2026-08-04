Darline Graham Nordone Holds Her Own in First Debate

Sister of the late Lindsey Graham gets mostly favorable reviews in her first debate as the frontrunner to replace her late brother on the 2026 GOP ballot…

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by MARK POWELL

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Some tuned into South Carolina’s first debate for next week’s special primary election for U.S. Senate hoping to see fireworks and drama – and they were disappointed. But political observers were surprised by one thing they hadn’t expected.

The five leading candidates to replace the late Lindsey Graham on November’s ballot met for an hour in a Columbia, S.C. television station on Monday evening (August 3, 2024). U.S. congressman Russell Fry, interim U.S. senator Darline Graham Nordone, congressman Ralph Norman, businessman Mark Lynch, and former governor/congressman Mark Sanford were all sanctioned by the SCGOP to participate.

Six other candidates did not meet the polling threshold – including one who is battling in court to keep his name on the ballot.

All of these candidates are vying to appear as the GOP nominee in the November 3 general election for a full six-year term. Nordone was appointed last month on an interim basis to serve the six months remaining in the term of her late brother, but was soon thereafter put forward by president Donald Trump as a more permanent replacement for Graham.

Is she up to the task?

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I answered President Trump’s call to serve because, like him, I’m not a politician. I’m a hard worker who won’t back down.



I’m ready to serve, work hard for the people of South Carolina every single day, and earn your vote. pic.twitter.com/LI5fdnnJGM — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) August 3, 2026

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For the better part of an hour on Monday evening, this quintet stood alongside each other in a studio at Columbia’s WIS TV 10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.). The encounter was carried live on Gray Media TV stations around the state.

If you’ve ever seen a Republican candidate debate for any federal office, this one was no different than the rest. Eight questions in all – on issues ranging from the conflict with Iran to data centers and power supply to affordability and the high cost of health care. None of the five candidates departed from standard GOP orthodoxy on any of them. In fact, they shared many of the same tried-and-true Republican talking points on most of the issues discussed.

Data centers was one of the very few exceptions, with Nordone offering her full-throated support.

“I think we need to build data centers here, and I think the tech companies should build the power plants to supply the data centers,” she said. “That way, it doesn’t drive up utility costs for the average American or the average South Carolinian.”

“We have to remain competitive against China,” Nordone added. “That’s just a fact.”

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Fry said he wanted to let local communities decide for themselves.

“People are concerned and rightfully so; data centers aren’t meant for every community,” Fry said. “If they’re right for a certain community, then they should have one. If they don’t want one, then they shouldn’t be forced to swallow that.”

With precious little policy to disagree on, this gathering boiled down to personalities and impressions. And with such an incredibly narrow window in which to campaign – election day is next Tuesday (August 11) and early voting starts this Wednesday (August 5) – those intangibles take on dramatically increased importance.

Lynch, who unsuccessfully ran against Graham two months ago, was the only candidate who explicitly attacked his opponents by name. When answering a question about the federal debt, he exercised a curious bit of logic by bashing Norman on illegal immigration.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, that was the subject of an attack ad aimed at Norman by a pro-Fry PAC. A few minutes later, Lynch went after Fry and Norman during a question about border security.

“We have career politicians on the stage,” Lynch said. “Mr. Fry was obviously for mass amnesty by endorsing Lindsey Graham. And Mr. Norman voted on an Allies Act that brought 8,000 illegal Afghans into our country. That’s the national security threat, what we’re talking about. And it’s time to bring somebody in that will do the right thing, will stand up to this.”

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After years of open borders under Biden and a legacy of mass amnesty it is time for a change in direction.



I will focus on America First policy, an immigration moratorium, strengthening 287(g) to promote more deportations, suspend the visa programs that are rampant with abuse… pic.twitter.com/yrTg6iFBEN — Mark Lynch for U.S. Senate (@MarkLynchSC) August 4, 2026

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The impugned congressmen were having none of it in their respective rebuttals.

“I don’t really know what he’s talking about with mass amnesty, quite frankly,” Fry retorted. “I was for Lindsay Graham in the first primary because he stood with President Trump, with the Trump agenda, and he was a stalwart, and quite frankly, I looked at this particular race with you (Lynch)and said, ‘Wow, that’s the opponent? … I’m gonna stick with my president. I’m gonna stick with my senior senator.’”

Norman was similarly direct in his rejoinder.

“Mr. Lynch, I have no idea what you’re talking about,” he said. “To say that I support illegal immigration or voted on bills, that’s just not true. Again, it’s silly season with those who are trying to make issues out of non-existent issues.”

Speaking of Norman, he displayed the same, even keel demeanor he showed during this spring’s gubernatorial debates. His only problem was he repeatedly looked into the wrong camera for much of the hour, giving viewers a disconcerted quarter-profile view when he spoke.

Fry did not seem to be on his “A-game.” Although mentally on his toes, he would go long stretches without blinking, even when answering a question – which came off as disconcerting.

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We held the line on government spending during the eight years that I was Governor as no Governor has done before or since. pic.twitter.com/pfa5Q0yfRt — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) August 3, 2026

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Then there was Mark Sanford. His was arguably the most polished delivery – honed during decades of practice on the debate stage. But those “long years” were precisely his problem Monday night. In taking victory laps from two or three decades ago – repeatedly asking voters to “look at my record” – Sanford was inadvertently inviting them to look behind to the time he disappeared from his job to see his secret South American mistress. Then there were his forays into verbal wonkishness, such as the discussion of data centers mentioned earlier.

“I think it’s a bifurcated answer,” he said.

You can’t help wondering how “bifurcated” went over with folks watching in Greenwood.

But the surprise of the night was Nordone’s performance. For someone who has never run for elective office before, she held her own among the top tier of Palmetto politicians. If she had nervous jitters, they didn’t show. In fact, she seemed quite at home among the field.

Nordone also delivered several of the night’s best lines. While all of the candidates made a point of emphasizing their relatability, Nordone made herself sound believe and relatable to everyday people.

“What’s up with the recess anyway?” she said in response to a question about working overtime to pass Trump’s election reform proposals. “Who gets a month off from work?”

“I’m not a politician,” she said at another point. “I’m not a millionaire. I understand the average struggles of the American family … I’m a bargain shopper because I have to be.”

Nordone also stuck up for her brother in responding to Lynch’s criticism.

“Mr. Lynch mentioned Lindsey Graham multiple times, and I don’t know if he’s just afraid,” she said. “Lindsey beat him, and now his little sister’s gonna beat him.”

No sifting through “bifurcated” in those remarks.

Nordone is skipping out on the second and final debate of the truncated campaign, however – meaning this was voters’ one chance to hear directly from her. Fry, Lynch, Norman, and Sanford will reassemble without her at WCBD TV 2 (NBC – Charleston) this evening. That debate will be carried by Nexstar Media Group stations statewide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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