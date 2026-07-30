Russell Fry: My ‘Family First’ Agenda

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by RUSSELL FRY

***

South Carolina doesn’t send people to Washington to press a button and collect a paycheck. They send them to fight.

I am fighting for South Carolina families because I know what’s at stake. I wasn’t raised in a wealthy family or a connected household. I was raised in a modest cinderblock home in Surfside Beach — no central heat, no air conditioning — where my parents worked hard for every dollar and taught me that nothing worth having comes easy.

That’s not the typical Washington story. But it’s mine.

For too long, career politicians have made a comfortable living in the United States Senate — showing up just enough to keep their seat warm, casting votes they’ll never have to answer for and flying home on the weekends while hardworking families struggle to pay their bills and put food on the table. That’s not leadership. That’s a pension plan with a better title.

I’m running for the United States Senate because South Carolina deserves better — and I’m ready to shake things up.

***

(Russell Fry for U.S. Senate)

***

When President Trump needed fighters in Congress to pass his agenda, I showed up. While others talked, I delivered — including working alongside the late Senator Lindsey Graham to introduce Logan’s Law, creating a nationwide registry of violent criminal offenders to hold judges and prosecutors accountable for the career criminals they’ve been letting walk free while South Carolina families pay the price. That’s the difference between a career politician and a conservative fighter.

That’s why I am running — because I have a clear, concrete plan to fight for South Carolina families.

This is my Family First Agenda:

***

ONE: TAX RELIEF FOR EVERY FAMILY

Between gas and groceries, South Carolina families are feeling the squeeze every day. I am calling for a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax and will fight to expand on the progress we made in the Big Beautiful Bill by growing the Child Tax Credit so every South Carolina family keeps more of what they earn. Washington has taken enough. It’s time to put money back in your pocket.

***

TWO: BACK THE BLUE, SECURE OUR COMMUNITIES AND PROTECT OUR BORDER

The Biden administration left the border open and South Carolina communities paid the price in crime, fentanyl and lives lost. I am proud to stand with President Trump to deport dangerous illegal immigrants, crush the opioid epidemic flooding across our border and into our neighborhoods and make sure every sheriff and police officer in this state has the resources they need to do their job. Safe communities start with supporting the people who protect them — and that means fully resourced law enforcement and a secure border. This shouldn’t be controversial — it should be the bare minimum.

***

(Russell Fry for U.S. Senate)

***

THREE: PROTECT FAITH AND SOUTH CAROLINA’S FAMILY VALUES

South Carolina is a state built on faith, family and conservative values. The radical left in Washington wants to perform transgender surgeries on our children, force taxpayers to foot the bill and tell parents they have no say. Under Biden, parents who spoke up at school board meetings were put on federal watch lists and people of faith were treated like threats. Not on my watch. I will protect parental rights, make sure the federal government never targets parents or people of faith for standing up for their values, and ensure Washington never funds or forces this radical agenda on South Carolina families again.

***

FOUR: BRING JOBS, MANUFACTURING AND ECONOMIC GROWTH HOME

South Carolina is open for business, and I intend to keep it that way. Our economy isn’t built by bureaucrats in Washington — it’s built here at home. It is built by teams like the one at C•A•T Resources in Rock Hill saving American lives on battlefields and the small business owners throughout the Palmetto State fighting to make payroll every week. I will fight to bring manufacturing jobs back to America, widen Interstate 26 to eight lanes from Columbia to Charleston so families spend less time in traffic and more time at home and keep Washington out of the way of South Carolina’s future.

***

FIVE: IT’S TIME WE END THE DYSFUNCTION

The United States Senate is broken — and career politicians like it that way. They have used procedural rules and Washington dysfunction to block President Trump’s agenda, protect their careers and ignore the families counting on them. I am going to Washington to shake up the Senate, reform the rules that reward obstruction over results and make sure South Carolina always has a Senator who remembers who sent them there.

***

This isn’t just a plan. It’s the reason I’m running. As a husband, father and Christian raised in a cinderblock home in Surfside Beach, these aren’t talking points. They are the values I live by every day and the same values that make South Carolina the greatest state in the nation. The choice is clear: send another career politician to Washington to press a button and collect a paycheck, or send a fighter who will never stop fighting for you and your family.

I’m Russell Fry and I’m ready to fight for you as South Carolina’s next United States Senator.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Russell Fry (Carson Sheppard/FITSNews)

***

Congressman Russell Fry represents South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District and is running for U.S. Senate in the August 11th Special Republican Primary. Early Voting runs August 5th-7th. Learn more at RussellFrySC.com.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

