Carolina Kitchen Confidential: Fleet Reserve Association Low Country

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by ERIN PARROTT

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Another routine inspection by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) has landed a Palmetto State food establishment in the spotlight, making it the latest featured business in FITSNews‘ Carolina Kitchen Confidential series.

This inspection takes us to FRA Low Country Home Inc. – a Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) facility in Goose Creek – where inspectors assigned the establishment a “C” rating following a July 24, 2026 follow-up inspection report (.pdf).

Among the most serious findings was the facility’s mechanical dishwasher, which inspectors said was not pumping sanitizer into the machine.

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Even after multiple attempts to prime the system, chlorine test strips continued to register zero ( 0 ) parts per million of sanitizer – leaving the violation uncorrected at the end of the inspection, per the report.

Inspectors also found the kitchen lacked a consistent date-marking system for ready-to-eat foods. Sliced tomatoes, deli meats and shredded and sliced cheeses were among the items observed without date labels, violations they said also remained unresolved during the follow-up inspection.

Additional priority violations included menus that still failed to include required consumer advisories warning customers about foods served raw or undercooked – including hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

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Beyond the priority violations, inspectors documented a number of maintenance and sanitation concerns throughout the facility.

These concerns included:

Heavy grease buildup on the kitchen hood and vent filters

Deteriorating caulking around sinks

Peeling paint and exposed sheetrock

Dust and debris accumulating throughout the kitchen

Missing covers on restroom trash receptacles

A dumpster without a drain plug

Inadequate lighting in food preparation and dishwashing areas

Because priority violations remained unresolved during the follow-up inspection, SCDA manually downgraded the establishment to a “C” and scheduled another follow-up inspection within ten ( 10 ) days. The agency also noted that violations may be subject to enforcement action, including monetary penalties of up to $1,000 per violation per day for continued noncompliance.

FITSNews will continue monitoring restaurant inspection reports across South Carolina and spotlighting the conditions uncovered inside the Palmetto State’s food service industry.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

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