S.C. Succession Drama: Nancy Mace Endorses Ralph Norman

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by WILL FOLKS

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After hinting earlier this month that she might run for the United States Senate seat vacated by the death of Lindsey Graham, first district South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace has decided to opt out.

In fact, Mace is lending her imprimatur to a fellow member of her delegation – fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, whom she referred to as a “proven conservative.”

“This is it,” Mace told Fox News. “A once-in-a-generation opportunity to send a tried-and-true conservative warrior to the United States Senate. Ralph Norman doesn’t bend, doesn’t break, and doesn’t back down.”

“He’s fought the swamp, fought reckless spending, and fought for South Carolina at every turn,” Mace added. “If you want a proven conservative with a 100% conservative voting record, Ralph Norman is the man. I’m all in, and South Carolina should be too.”

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Today, I endorsed @RalphNorman for U.S. Senate.



South Carolina deserves a tried-and-true conservative who's proven he will fight for the people who put him there.



South Carolina, I love this state with everything I have. I'm all in. And I'm asking you to join me in supporting… pic.twitter.com/9L05WP6pKm — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 21, 2026

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Norman, 73, of Rock Hill, S.C. has already received the backing of numerous conservative groups – as well as several prominent law enforcement leaders, including Greenville, S.C. sheriff Hobart Lewis. The wealthy real estate developer received 80,790 votes (or 17.1% of all ballots cast) in the June 9, 2026 partisan primary election for governor of South Carolina – good for third place. Early polling shows him leading the field for Graham’s seat, although the field has yet to be definitively set.

Norman welcomed the endorsement of Mace – who ran against him in the race for governor last month.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the endorsement and support of my friend and colleague, Nancy Mace!” Norman wrote on X. “Now more than ever, South Carolina needs a PROVEN conservative fighter who will stand with President Trump, advance the America First agenda, and help pass the SAVE America Act in the U.S. Senate!!”

Mace, 48, of Daniel Island, S.C., received 57,380 votes (or 12.13% of all ballots cast) in the June 9, 2026 GOP primary for governor of South Carolina – finishing in fifth place. Both she and Norman gave up their seats in the House of Representatives to seek statewide office this year.

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Mace was one of the early frontrunners in the gubernatorial campaign, but her momentum faded down the stretch. She did, however, choose wisely in the runoff phase of that election – endorsing eventual GOP nominee Alan Wilson over lieutenant governor Pamela Evette.

Filing for the special primary election for U.S. Senate opened at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (July 21, 2026). Upstate businessman Mark Lynch and Walterboro, S.C. trial lawyer Duke Buckner have already submitted their paperwork to run, as has former Myrtle Beach, S.C. mayor Mark McBride.

Norman, seventh district congressman Russell Fry and interim U.S. senator Darline Graham Nordone have all indicated they are going to file (although questions have been raised as to whether Nordone is eligible to run).

Former two-term S.C. governor Mark Sanford is also said to be leaning toward entering the race.

The special primary will be held just three weeks from today – on August 11, 2026. In the event no candidate receives a majority of votes cast on the first ballot, the top two vote-getters will face off in a head-to-head special runoff election on August 25, 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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