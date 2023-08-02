Guest Column: Nancy Mace Symptom Of ‘Sleeping Church’

by MATT BROCK
By now you have likely heard about the remarks made by U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, regarding the events that preceded her arrival at a prayer breakfast hosted by Republican Senator Tim Scott.
In her opening statement, Mace mentioned that while she was preparing to get ready for the prayer breakfast, her fiancée tried to pull her back to bed, to which she replied: “No baby, we don’t got time for that this morning, I’ve gotta get to the prayer breakfast.”
As she smiled and the crowd chuckled, she continued: “He can wait, I’ll see him later tonight.”
Not only were her remarks made at an event that is supposed to be centered on communing with the Thrice Holy God, but they were made in the presence of her pastor, Greg Surratt of Seacoast Church.
Mace, who added later that she has been a professing Christian for the past four years, even said Surratt took the joke “in stride.”
As a Christian in South Carolina who spends much time encouraging our lawmakers to pass righteous statutes, I can confirm that this type of attitude toward sin is very much the reason why South Carolina politics are in the shape they are in. This is a state where the vast majority of those in the legislature profess to be followers of Christ, count on votes from the churches in their districts for reelection, and are often celebrated and even invited to speak from behind the very pulpits that should be condemning such behavior.
It is the reason why even in the smallest of towns in South Carolina, you can now find pro-LGBT pornographic books in the children’s section, drag queen story hour, and Christian bumper stickers on the very cars that are pulling into the abortion clinics here to murder, on average, fifty children each day, even after the overturn of Roe.
Nancy Mace is part of the problem: she was one of several Republicans to vote last year for the Respect for Marriage Act, a law which codifies Obergefell into federal law, and is one of the most liberal voices in the Republican caucus on abortion.
As long as the church in South Carolina continues to elect and support representatives who joke and boast in the very things that God hates, there is no reason to hope that the situation will turn for the better in this state. As long as the church continues to tolerate and even celebrate sin, we will continue to spiral into judgment and insanity.
Two things need to happen to fix this issue.
The first is the church in South Carolina acknowledging that the Great Commission does in fact apply to the South Carolina State House and the United States Congress. When Jesus said that “all authority on heaven and on earth” is his, he didn’t excuse the civil sphere (Matthew 28:18-20). Part of the church’s job is to teach our representatives to both obey and execute God’s decrees, God’s laws, and God’s penalties.
NANCY MACE SEEKS ANSWERS TO ALIEN INCURSIONS
The second is the church reminding their representatives that they are not autonomous. As the apostle Paul articulated, the roles and duties of the magistrate are to establish justice, reward good, and punish evil (Romans 13:1-7). These are the parameters that the Lord has established for civil government, and the church’s roles and duties are to be prophetic and ensure that those appointed to represent them are adhering to those parameters.
Instead of laughing and going along with Mace’s remarks, the Christians in that room, if there were any, should have rebuked her and called her to repent and then have her resign her office to a biblically qualified candidate.
Judgment starts in the household of God (1 Peter 4:17). It is on the church of Jesus Christ to be the watchmen on the wall in our homes, in our churches, in our communities, and in our legislatures.
For far too long, the church has abandoned her post, and so here we are: laughing the morning away at a “prayer breakfast” while one of the keynote speakers boasts about her sin.
Nancy Mace needs to repent of her fornication. Her pastor needs to repent of not shepherding his church. And the church as a whole in South Carolina needs to repent of allowing these legislators to stay in office while they parade their sin like Sodom.
Wake up, church of South Carolina!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR …
Matt Brock is executive director at Equal Protection South Carolina. He is a Christian, husband, father, and retired Marine. His column, reprinted with permission, originally appeared in The Republic Sentinel.
15 comments
Christians in America are a confused bunch of nuts.
That’s why their number continue to dwindle with each passing year.
Went to a church one time where every Sunday the pastor figured out a way to sneak in “gays bad” into every sermon. He found some creative methods of bringing up gays too. I have no idea why the congregation, I’m assuming none of whom were gay, didn’t at least get tired of it.
But yeah, that’s my theory on why religion is dying. People are just tired of the hatred dripping from most religions, and we have the internet to learn our way out of the ignorance required for that hate.
So, your problem is that she spoke about putting off some boot knocking with her fiancee vs her husband. Is that the “sin”? Or was it not the right time and place that offended thee? I detest the societal need for some sort of governance but moreso stand by the adage of the separation of church and state. The way the religious rights try to affect laws based on their beliefs is a big problem. I find so much hypocrisy in the behaviors from the professed born agains to the point that in general, they use the “religion” the skirt personal responsibility. No, Nancy could have chosen her words better for those with a miserly sense of humor, I’ll give you that but to judge her as a liar when confessing belief, where does that come from? Best work on that log my friend. It would scare the crap out of me to see the likes of your judgemental holiness in political power. Moral piety does not effectively originate from politics, you cannot police it, this comes from personal faith and family values. When you mix religion and politics, you get politics.
There are no atheists in a foxhole. Holding someone to standards is not judging them.
After all, Mace is just another politician. Sad, at first I thought she was a breath of fresh air and voted for her. Lets voted her out so she can fornicate and frolic with her boyfriend all morning long.
You’re not good at making threats.
Let’s send you home to have lots of sex, instead of hanging with the morons from the Freedumb Caucus?
I’m not a particular fan of Ms. Mace – she’s my Rep @ Congress – BUT….. John 8:7 – “Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone.” comes to mind. I DO agree that her comments were somewhat (OUCH – when I first read them) inappropriate, particularly given the setting. But I don’t know that the lengthy diatribe was called-for. A bit of charity might’ve gone a long way here ….. but that’s just me.
UFO’s ……………………….. another story, another time.
Mr Brock:
If you are referring to the same church that supported a thrice married, narcissistic, lying nut bag; I wouldn’t get my hopes up about any form of repentance. Apparently, living a life following the teachings of Christ is discarded easily for political gain.
Matt Brock leads a church, so chances are better than not that he’s molested children or covered it up at the least.
So much hate, so little Jesus.
Let’s see, following God’s decrees…so you’re advocating for our military to plunder cities, make slaves of the virgins, kill all the males and force marriage on the newly widowed women? That is in the Bible as a directive the the Israelites. My suggestion for you. Follow Jesus and strive to learn about this crazy concept that he espoused called grace. You ain’t got it.
Since she is not married, she cannot commit adultery, so she is not breaking one of the commandments, so where’s the sin? Most church teachings on sex come from one or more old men way back in time who had some problems with sex and so they went around spewing their crap about how bad it was. And like many people who follow the orange-headed one today, more and more people took it to heart and all of a sudden, it became “the word of God”. No wonder more and more people have no use for that money-maker otherwise known as “organized religion”.
Amazing. God’s Word is clear when it comes to certain things and the sanctity of marriage and how one should behave when it comes to sex is clear. It is a directive and a promise from God that comes with a blessing. When mishandled outside of marriage there are clear consequences that do not fall in the “I’ve been blessed” category. Grace, the kind that Jesus modeled for us, is Grace that loves the sinner but hates the sin.
All that said, it is amazing that as soon as someone stands up and points to God’s truth, it’s hate. “So much hate….?” Hate for what? Hate for what God says? Hate for what Jesus said or did? Or do you hate that someone thinks integrity and character are traits our leaders should carry into the political realm. I happen to think that God created us and that He knows best. While I don’t advocate for laws that enforce morality, I do agree with Matt and would like the people who make the laws to be moral.
I know that I am a sinner who sins. How do I know what sin is? God tells us in the bible. I can do nothing but depend upon the promises of Jesus, the grace of Jesus, to have any hope at all. I have to repent and turn from my sins repeatedly. We are all sinners in this broken world. But given a choice between a leader that attempts to live with a heart that follows God’s own heart and one that lives with whatever truth fits their worldview- I’ll choose the one that stands with God. Politics and politicians will not save us from anything- but I’d rather have one that follows God’s way of living than one that follows their own. It will surely work out for the best for everyone.
Mr. Brock, I believe you need to actually read the US Constitution. And specifically, you need to count up the number of times that it references God, Jesus, or the Bible. Since I know that a lot of conservatives have a problem with a) reading and b) comprehension, spoiler alert, the count is zero. Also? I’d invite you to review Article VI, which strictly prohibits religious tests for public office. Furthermore, there is the precedent of the Treaty of Tripoli, ratified unanimously in 1797 by this nation’s founding fathers, which explicitly states that “the Government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.” If you need further clarification on this matter, then let me direct you to Thomas Jefferson’s 1802 letter to the “Danbury Baptists” wherein he explains the necessity of a wall of separation between church and state. So maybe, just maybe, actually read your Bibles and concentrate on being better Christians instead of attempting to impose a theocracy on the United States in blatant violation of the US Constitution.
Fuck you and your filthy white trash religion.
It is unusual for a Christian, any Christian, to write a torrid rebuke of another Christian in public media. Yet the blistering dressing down of U.S. Rep Nancy Mace by Matt Brock in The Republic Sentinel and reprinted in Fits News was delivered in breathtaking, holier-than-thou fashion. Apparently, Brock’s mission is to chastise, er, “encourage government lawmakers to pass righteous statutes.” He believes he has been commanded to “teach” government representatives to obey the ways of the Lord, and, if they don’t… well, as a badge-carrying member of the church, HE must step forward as castigator.
South Carolinians that voted for Rep Mace – my representative – do not what her beholding to anyone, least of all a religious zealot. In this country, our representatives are chosen by people of many different faiths. If Mr. Brock insists on having things his way, he should stop casting stones and, God forbid, run for office.